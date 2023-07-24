Hirepool welcomes new Hub Manager to the Wellington Region

Monday, 24 July, 2023 - 08:19

Greg Hutchins joins as a Hub Manager, with overall responsibility for Lower Hutt, Thorndon, Wellington Central, Kapiti and Wellington Heavy locations.

Greg has over 15 years’ experience in the financial services industry, having worked in retail lending and management in banking environments in New Zealand and the US.

Greg has worked as a banker, estate company manager, and notary public (State of California) in the past. He achieved the Silver Club for Bank of America, by partnering with his clients for all their financial needs, including business, retail lending and investments.

Since returning to NZ from 2016, Greg has worked in operations, property and procurement, and most recently the hire industry with Avis Budget Group, leading the Wellington / Airport teams. Whilst there he led this team to achieve the highest net promoter score across ANZ with a sustained score of 60.

Greg is also a veteran of the NZ Army, receiving the NZ Army Commendation, and is an active Returned Services Association member.

Greg said "I am excited about joining Hirepool, and being able to help our customers achieve their goals, utilizing our economies of scale."