SBS scoops top award for offer in booming First Home Buyer market

Monday, 24 July, 2023 - 09:01

First home buyers are back in record numbers as interest rates stabilise and property prices fall. In this market, potential buyers will be looking for financial providers which provide competitive rates, along with support for the nerve-wracking process of buying a first home.

Latest figures show shopping around for price is important; there are variances of more than 2% across the highest and lowest rates on offer for two-year fixed rates, with the average two-year rate sitting at 6.88%. Special deals can be available for first home buyers too. First Home Buyers will also be looking for a financial provider that offers the right support, advice and tools across the entire first home buying experience.

In this context, Canstar is proud to announce the winner of its Bank of the Year, First Home Buyers. It’s SBS Bank, for the second year in a row!

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said the win recognised SBS’ competitive offerings, and its service across multiple touchpoints in the first home buyer’s journey. "It’s been a really tumultuous time for first home buyers. House prices might have fallen from their peaks, but mortgage rates are now far higher than two years ago.

"Anyone looking to buy their first home in this environment will - quite understandably - likely be nervous about costs, repayments, and the future of the property market.

"It’s an environment in which financial providers can really support their customers navigating a potentially difficult and unknown path. And SBS has shown it does exactly that. Congratulations to the team."

SBS CEO Mark McLean said: "We’re extremely proud that our SBS FirstHome Combo package for first home buyers leads the market in terms of a highly competitive one-year fixed interest rate of 6.19%, far lower than the market average. The package also includes $2,000 cash and a $1,000 cashback into the borrower’s KiwiSaver account, as well as $1,000 towards home and contents insurance. We are also working closely with housing providers such as KÄinga Ora to access low deposit options for first home buyers."

The First Home Buyers Hub on the SBS Bank website offers guidance and support from the likes of real estate agents and conveyancing lawyers, and its digital innovation team is dedicated to making the first home buying journey as smooth as possible.

As a result, SBS has nearly doubled the number of first home buyers it has welcomed over the last two years, from 850 new first home borrowers for the 2022 financial year to 1,449 for the 2023 financial year.

Canstar’s research to find the winner of this award uses a bespoke methodology, across all elements of the buying journey. Canstar considers how the bank supports a customer through the planning stages, application, and settlement of the loan. It also considers the interest rates on offer and total cost.

The institution that cumulatively receives the highest score across the areas of consideration wins Canstar’s Bank of the Year, First Home Buyers award.