NZ business events industry set to meet in Marlborough

Monday, 24 July, 2023 - 13:04

Registrations are open for Business Events Industry Aotearoa's (BEIA) annual conference in Marlborough which kicks off New Zealand's inaugural Business Events Week on 18 September.

'Experience Extraordinary' is the theme for three stimulating days of speakers, panel discussions and workshops at ASB Theatre, Marlborough, and Marlborough Convention Centre in the heart of Blenheim.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says 'Experience Extraordinary' reflects the calibre of speakers at this year's conference, the stunning destination, and ways the industry can fulfil visitor expectations.

"Leading into Business Events Week, our conference is focused on elevating the discussion on the impact of business events - their impact on our economy, our society, our culture, and our environment.

"We are working to shine a light on our industry from a global perspective, looking at the data, and amplifying the legacies created by knowledge sharing and connecting at business events.

"We will be looking at how the industry continues to raise the bar given the pressures and opportunities we have in front of us. Our speakers will be challenging us all to rethink how we view the business events industry," she says.

International keynote speakers, Senthil Gopinath and Martin Sirk have been invited to New Zealand with support from Tourism New Zealand.

Senthil Gopinath is the CEO of International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) - Global Meetings Industry Association headquartered in Netherlands. Martin Sirk is a former CEO of ICCA and a leading expert on the social and economic impact of meetings, and the future evolution of the meetings industry.

Leading New Zealand economist Cameron Bagrie will be sharing his views on the economy. Leaders of New Zealand's key tourism, hospitality, event and hotel industry associations will also be on hand for panel discussion and the latest sector updates.

On Monday 18 September first-timers will be welcomed, Regional Convention Bureaux and BEIA PCOs will also meet before the conference Welcome Function at Wither Hills Winery. The BEIA Mentorship Programme for 2023 will wind up with a chance for mentors and mentees to meet in person and celebrate their achievements.

"While this will be a showcase for Marlborough, the conference is primarily about the content and we are very excited about the thought-provoking discussions we believe will be generated," Hopkins says.

Delegates are set to experience the region first-hand with an afternoon of activities including exploring the Marlborough Sounds by boat, wine tasting, nature walks and wildlife. Before and after the conference, delegates can experience the Coastal Pacific train between Christchurch and Blenheim, one of the world's most picturesque rail journeys. They can also add a stopover in Kaikōura with a special accommodation package at the new Sudima Kaikōura.

The conference wraps up on Wednesday 20 September with a dinner at Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre.

Registrations for the BEIA 2023 Conference in Marlborough can be made online here.