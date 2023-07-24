Counties Energy supports inter-school engineering challenge

Monday, 24 July, 2023 - 16:19

Counties Energy is proud to support the 2023 EPro8 Challenge, an inter-school science and engineering competition that sees more than 200 students from 11 local schools participate.

The events, brought to the community through the support of the local lines company, sees students in Years 5 - 13 representing their school in teams for the title of EPro8 Challenge Champion. The challenges are focused on science, engineering and problem solving, a fitting partnership for the electricity distributor.

Counties Energy General Manager Network Paul Blue says the company is proud to support the next generation of budding young engineers.

"We’re excited to be part of a programme that supports, promotes and encourages involvement in the sciences and engineering fields with our youth. It’s wonderful to see the engagement from the talented students we have in our community that one day could very well be working within the Counties Energy team."

The challenges vary across the year levels and incorporate science, electronics, engineering, mathematics and problem solving, with teamwork another essential element.

Teams work with an assortment of easy-to-use equipment, including gears, wheels, pulleys, joiners, nuts and bolts, tools, aluminium framing, motors and electronics. This year’s tasks included building a pendulum clock, motorised car wash frame, electricity powered rat wheel and automated lightning rod.

Winning the Year 5-6 category this year was Pukekohe Christian School followed by Valley School and Ararimu School. In the Year 7-8 division Karaka School and Ararimu School tied for top spot, followed by Waikaretu School.

Every year over 25,000 students from schools throughout New Zealand participate in the challenges. EPro8 stands for engineer, problem solve and innovate - key factors in the challenge.