Apex Group appoints Anthony Edmonds as New Zealand Country Head

Tuesday, 25 July, 2023 - 09:15

Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex Group" or "The Group"), a global financial services provider, today announces the appointment of Anthony Edmonds as Country Head - New Zealand responsible for overseeing the delivery of Apex Group’s single-source solution to New Zealand clients.

Apex Group entered the New Zealand market in 2022 through the strategic acquisitions of MMC and Implemented Investment Solutions (IIS) and InvestNow. The Group’s New Zealand business offers technology-enabled products and solutions across Fund Administration, Custody, Registry, Wealth Administration, Fund Hosting, and Distribution, delivered by a team of circa 200 local market experts across offices in Wellington and Auckland. Apex Group’s New Zealand clients benefit from the efficiency of a single-source solution, including access to a broad range of services including Digital Banking, Depositary, Fund Raising Services, and pioneering ESG Ratings and Advisory Solutions, offered globally.

Originally founded and led by Anthony Edmonds, IIS (now within the Apex Group) delivers fund hosting services to global investment managers wanting to provide Kiwi investors with access to their strategies through tax-efficient locally domiciled PIE funds. Fund hosting clients include leading global investment managers such as Russell Investments, First Sentier, Franklin Templeton, Dimensional, and Antipodes. Anthony also founded InvestNow, an innovative online investment platform enabling investors to access more than 120 managed funds, a KiwiSaver scheme comprised of 15 specialist investment managers’ funds, and six different banks’ term deposits.

Anthony will continue to work alongside Apex Group’s experienced New Zealand management team, including Renée Tourell, who holds responsibility for the Investment Administration business, and longtime InvestNow and FundRock NZ, Executive Director, Gareth Fleming.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group comments: "We are pleased to appoint someone of Anthony’s experience and deep local market knowledge to lead the continued growth and success of our New Zealand business. Our local footprint is significant, reflecting that we support more than one million New Zealanders through our registry services and provide unit pricing and fund accounting services for KiwiSaver schemes and PIE funds who collectively have more than $130 billion of assets, and our InvestNow platform having more than 30,000 clients alone."

Anthony Edmonds, Country Head - New Zealand adds: "Through Apex Group’s global solutions and reach, we can provide our clients with a single-source solution for all the services they need so they can focus on adding value through their investment decisions or growing their business by distributing funds efficiently. As a management team, our collective focus is supporting the great talent we have within each of our six existing business lines, ensuring we leverage Apex Group’s global technology-enabled solutions, while also recognising the unique needs of the New Zealand market and our significant local client base."

Following the successful integration of the MMC business, Founder Robert Moss has recently retired from the Apex Investment Administration (NZ) Limited board, along with Paul Mersi and Leigh Ryland. Gareth Fleming and Anthony Edmonds have now been appointed to this board, joining existing Board Director, Regional Head - ANZ, Nicholas Happell.