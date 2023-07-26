V Green gets a taste lift

Wednesday, 26 July, 2023 - 13:58

Frucor Suntory is excited to announce that iconic V Green, the most popular energy drink in New Zealand1, is getting a taste lift and Kiwis are the first to try it. The enhanced flavour and refreshed packaging have been carefully crafted to retain all that fans know and love, while dialling up the best bits.

The updated V Green builds upon V Energy’s commitment to ensuring it meets the tastes and preferences of its drinkers. Extensive research confirmed that, while fans love V Green unconditionally already, they thought it could be taken up a notch to amplify refreshment and enhance some of the fruity flavours already found in V.

Allison Yorston, Chief Marketing Officer Oceania, says the brand’s avid fanbase love V Green’s complex and sweet, but also slightly sour combination.

"V Green has gained an extremely loyal following since its launch 26 years ago. It’s iconic - people reach for V Green when they want a burst of energy and positivity to help them through the day. Our refined taste is everything people already love, with more of the best stuff - making it more refreshing, smoother and easier to drink than ever.

Yorston is confident existing V Green drinkers will appreciate the change, as well as new or consumers of this iconic brand. "This isn’t a complete overhaul, more of a taste lift," she says. "We did extensive research to get us to this point, and rest assured, V Green will still offer you that familiar flavour and burst of epic energy as you tackle whatever life throws at you!

"To complement V Green’s taste lift, you’ll also notice we’ve ‘V-booted’ V’s logo, showcasing a more modern product design to reflect the positive energy of V and the smoother, tastier drink inside" Yorston said.

The new packaging embodies the essence of V Energy, which is all about spreading positive energy. It reflects beaming positivity while capturing the bubbly, fun and refreshing taste that V is known for and will feature across the range.

The energy drink category has experienced significant year-on-year growth as more Kiwi’s reach for a boost to supplement fast-paced living. V Energy continues to lead this category through its ability to meet consumer tastes. The changes to V Green reflect that willingness to innovate and give consumers what they want.

Over the next few weeks, consumers will notice the refined 250ml V Green cans popping up in stores across Aotearoa, followed by larger cans, bottles and multi-packs. V Green sits

1 Source: Kantar brand health tracking, Sept 2022 - Feb 2023, n=1802 NZ non-rejectors of energy drinks, aged 16-64

proudly alongside the wider V family - V Green Sugar-free, V Blue, V Blue Sugar-free, V Tropical Tang and V Raspberry Lemonade which will all start sporting the new brand logo and design, but with no change to the taste.