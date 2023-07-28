Sip and soar as Air New Zealand launches seasonal cocktails

Friday, 28 July, 2023 - 11:35

A refreshing new cocktail will be hitting tray tables as Air New Zealand launches the first of its signature drinks onboard its international network.

In partnership with renowned New Zealand drinks creator East Imperial, the new drinks will feature in Business Premier cabins on Air New Zealand’s New York and Chicago routes. It will be available onboard from late August through to October.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the seasonal cocktails will add a splash of excitement to cocktail hour and the airline’s inflight experience.

"Our customers have been raising a toast to our exceptional wine selection, but they've also shared their craving for a delightful cocktail now and then. So, we've shaken things up and partnered with East Imperial mixologists to craft us some drinks exclusively for our Business Premier customers.

"We couldn't be prouder to collaborate with East Imperial. Their top-notch products are made right here in New Zealand, with the finest, sustainably sourced, all-natural ingredients."

The seasonal drinks are a nod to local ingredients with a dash of creativity and providing a taste of New Zealand's finest flavours at 30,000 feet. The first drinks are gin-based cocktails but can also be served as an alcohol-free option.

The airline will be seeking feedback from customers on the new cocktails and looking to introduce other signature cocktails on a seasonal rotation.

Tasting notes of Air New Zealand’s first seasonal cocktails

Get ready to embark on a flavourful journey with Air New Zealand's signature cocktail, a harmonious blend that grounds you with every sip. Floral and oily notes pave the way for a burst of sherbetty citrus and rich ruby red grapefruit, while the finish delights with dry, herbaceous accents, heightened by luxurious grapefruit oil and the velvety texture of juniper. Experience a cocktail that's rich, textural, and nothing short of luxurious.

Be transported to New Zealand, where each sip unveils a sense of enchantment that lingers on your palate. Zesty with sherbet notes to start, juniper and vegetal botanical notes in the mid palate. Sweet berries and white pepper make up the finish. A fresh drink that’s rich, vibrant and berried.

Both cocktails are available alcohol-free. For now the names are still under wraps and we look forward to sharing these with our customers as we surprise them on board.