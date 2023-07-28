Heartland Bank is named finalist in the 2023 Newmarket Business Awards

Friday, 28 July, 2023 - 13:42

Heartland Bank is pleased to announce that it has been named as a finalist for the Newmarket Business Awards, for Best Medium/Large Business of the Year and Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year.

Heartland Bank CEO, Leanne Lazarus said, "We’re honoured to be recognised as a finalist for the Newmarket Business Awards. It’s a great testament to our people and their efforts in making Heartland Bank such a great place to work.

"As a local New Zealand Bank, I’m proud of the way our people are encouraged to embrace our culture and heritage and offer innovative solutions to help our business succeed. It is through our collective diversity of thought and experience that we’re able to deliver good outcomes for our customers and our communities," said Leanne.

Heartland Bank has a small and agile team with a track record of achieving great results and a clear strategy to be different from other banks, by seeking to provide banking products which are the best or only of their kind.

"One of Heartland Bank’s strengths is the culture we’ve created through our diverse workforce, made up of people who represent the many characteristics that make each of us different. Through embedding diversity and inclusion objectives into our business strategy we have proudly delivered some incredible initiatives for our customers, people, and those who aspire to be part of our success.

"Heartland Bank’s diversity and inclusion framework focuses on improving biculturalism, starting with our tangata whenua. We have used this as a gateway to be more inclusive for under-

represented groups and have expanded our focus ever since. We have clear diversity and inclusion goals, which are closely aligned to our values.

"Our mÄtÄpono (values) define who we are and motivate us to be successful.

- Mahi Tika, do the right thing - Kia tika, kia pono. Do what’s right and true. - Mahi Tahi, be one team - He waka eke noa. We’re all in this together. - Mahi Tipu, be always evolving - WhÄia te iti kahurangi. Strive for excellence. - Mahi Toa, have big ambition - TÅ« whitia te hopo. Feel the fear and do it anyway.

"To support our business success, we have established several employee-led programmes and engaging initiatives which aim to make our people feel valued, included, and have a sense of belonging, enabling everyone to be more creative, efficient, and productive."

The independent judging panel includes some of New Zealand’s most prominent business leaders and influencers. Among the line-up is Simon Bridges (Auckland Chamber of Commerce), Stewart Sherriff (Former CEO 2degrees), Anthony Hoy Fong (Celebrity Chef), Cameron Bagrie (Bagrie Economics), Kelly Bennett (One Plus One), Koro Dickinson (Poutama Trust), Elena Kim (PWC), Michelle Vogt (Mint Consulting), Wynnis Armour (Armour Consulting), and four expert mystery shopper judges. Sponsor judges include Jonny Highton from Auckland MINI Garage and Jacqui

Hourigan from Q Mastercard®, as well as a panel from Rotary Newmarket for Young Business Person of the Year.

Newmarket Business Association’s CEO, Mark Knoff-Thomas, said, "Once again a superb range of businesses from across Newmarket have demonstrated business excellence. As we move away from the challenges of COVID, it’s good to see our brands hitting their stride once again. Newmarket has some of the best of the best - locally, nationally and internationally. We look forward to celebrating with all the finalists and winners on August 25th - a night for Newmarket to stand proud."

The category winners, as well as the People’s Choice, Newmarket Legend Award, and the Supreme Winner, will be announced at the awards evening to be held at Cordis on Friday 25 August 2023.