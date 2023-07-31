Awards highlight 'thriving and admirable' holiday parks sector - HPNZ

Monday, 31 July, 2023 - 13:03

The Holiday Parks New Zealand Award winners 2023 are representative of a ‘thriving and admirable sector’, according to judges.

Thursday's awards dinner followed the annual Holiday Parks trade show and conference, this year held in Rotorua.

Sashah Macleod of Tasman Holiday Parks Papamoa Beach was the recipient of the coveted Holiday Parks Emerging Star Award, which recognises a holiday park professional under the age of 35.

Judges said: "In the current environment where workforce challenges are rife, it was very pleasing to read how much Sashah values her employees and prioritises team through upskilling, staff morale and retention. These are all focal pillars in being an ‘Employer of Choice’ - it is clear she has a genuine care for people."

"I have a feeling this isn’t the last we will hear of this young lady and her determination, passion and drive for the industry is highly admirable," the judges said.

The TIA Sustainable Innovation Award was won by Cosy Corner Holiday Park in Mount Maunganui. The judges were impressed by the park’s success in diverting recycling from landfill while educating their guests and supporting their communities. "Diverting recycling from landfill is good for both reducing this expense line and carbon reduction."

The runner-up was Ngapae Holiday Park in Northland, which was commended for educating guests on their fishing practices and finding ways to share guests’ surplus catches with the community.

Ian Smith, a long-time champion of the holiday park sector who currently works out of Ohope Beach TOP 10 with his family, was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to the Holiday Park Sector Award. The judges said: "Ian is very generous with his time and has provided advice to many holiday park operators over the years."

A full list of award winners is below.

Holiday Parks Emerging Star Award sponsored by Tasman Holiday Parks

Sashah Macleod, Tasman Holiday Parks Papamoa Beach

PGG Wrightsons Park Grounds Award

Winner: Ross Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park

Runner-up: Whakatane Holiday Park

Resco Best New Build over $100,000

Winner: Tasman Holiday Park - Beachaven

Runners-up: North South Holiday Park, Tasman Holiday Parks - Papamoa, Tasman Holiday Parks - Waihi Beach

Resco Best Upgrade under $100,000

Winner: Queenstown TOP 10 Holiday Park

Runners-up: Hahei Holiday Resort, Ohope Beach TOP 10 and Whakatane Holiday Park

TIA Sustainable Innovation Award

Winner: Cosy Corner Holiday Park, Mount Maunganui

Runner-up: Ngapae Holiday Park, Northland

ReviewPro Business Recovery Award

Omarama TOP 10 Holiday Park

ReviewPro Most Improved Park Award

Winner: Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve

ReviewPro Spirit of Hospitality Award

Winner: Camp Waipu Cove

Outstanding Contribution to the Holiday Park Industry sponsored by TOP 10 Holiday Parks Group

Ian Smith - Ohope Beach TOP 10 Holiday Park