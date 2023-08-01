Kiwis and Australians snuggle into luxury NZ-made duvets - Eiderdown

Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 - 10:09

Eiderdown’s commitment to manufacturing and selling high-quality New Zealand-made duvets is being rewarded with sales growing by 40% over the past year.

In what turns the tables on the usual story of outsourcing production overseas, Eiderdown.co.nz is making duvets and pillows in Dunedin and selling them to a growing online marketplace.

Eiderdown Sales Director, Lucas Mills says the company’s success is thanks to a new strategy focusing on fewer products and unlocking the power of the online consumer market. "We’ve sold directly to Kiwis for a number years, last year we reviewed our direct-to-consumer marketing strategy and began targeting Australian customers as well. Over the past 12 months using targeted online advertising combined with its brand becoming known for quality NZ-made bedding sales have jumped by 40%."

Eiderdown’s Dunedin workshop employs a team of seven staff who are responsible for all aspects of the business including; ethically sourcing inputs, design, manufacturing, online marketing and dispatch of orders through New Zealand and Australia.

The company takes immense pride in making duvets of unparalleled quality, Every Eiderdown.co.nz duvet and pillow is meticulously designed and stitched by skilled artisans, using premium-grade materials. It offers a choice of fillings which are: ethically sourced Hungarian goose or duck down, New Zealand sheep and alpaca wool. Farming is the backbone of the New Zealand economy and Eiderdown is proud of sourcing NZ wool from farms across the country, its wool is combed and carded in Christchurch.

At Eiderdown.co.nz, the essence of New Zealand is woven into each duvet and pillow, ensuring those sleeping with their premium bedding products experience the epitome of coziness providing a night of undisturbed, luxurious sleep. Those seeking a luxurious sleep sanctuary are invited to explore Eiderdown.co.nz to see its exclusive collection of NZ-made duvets.

For more information about Eiderdown.co.nz and their NZ-made duvets, visit www.eiderdown.co.nz.