Home consents down in the June 2023 quarter - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 1 August, 2023 - 11:45

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20 percent compared with the June 2022 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

"The June 2023 quarter marked the second quarter in a row where there was a decrease in both the number of stand-alone houses and the number of multi-unit homes consented," said construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop.

In the June 2023 quarter there were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented, down 21 percent compared with the June 2022 quarter, and 5,607 multi-unit homes, down 18 percent over the same period.

Multi-unit homes include townhouses, apartments, retirement village units, and flats.

