Anthem announces three appointments and three promotions in support of its growing business

Wednesday, 2 August, 2023 - 10:25

Leading integrated communications and marketing agency Anthem has recently welcomed three new colleagues and recognised the talents of three of its consultants through promotions.

Carolyn Kerr, Anthem Co-Founder and Chief Executive, says Anthem is thrilled to expand the agency’s skills, expertise and experience through a focus on increasing the strategic and creative capabilities of its team, and supporting the career development of its people.

"As demand for our services increases and as the business challenges intensify for our clients - be it ESG responsibilities, the rise of disruptive technologies, growing consumer expectations or the cost of doing business - it’s critical we provide them the very best support to achieve the outcomes they require. Anthem is proud to welcome Ben, Sophie and Lydia to our high-performing and talented team."

Ben Mabon, Senior Account Director, shares his extensive corporate affairs experience with Anthem’s clients, having worked in a wide range of sectors including financial services, entertainment, primary industry, and local government. Previously Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs at AMP New Zealand, Ben’s expertise spans internal and external communications including change and transformation, strategy, crisis management, mergers and acquisitions, sustainability and sustainable investment, brand and sponsorship, media and investor relations, and digital and social media. Ben has worked alongside CEOs and executive teams to build and enhance corporate reputations and support the delivery of key projects through expert communication.

Sophie Kaufusi joins Anthem’s agile team as a senior consultant and brings a rare blend of consumer and corporate communications experience. Sophie is a creative and savvy communications leader who prides herself on hunting out unique angles and creating new opportunities for clients. Sophie was External Relations Manager at Lion and has held other roles within the hospitality and retail industry here and overseas. Sophie strengthens Anthem’s consumer communications offering, bringing her creative and innovative ideas to the team.

Recently completing Anthem’s graduate programme, Lydia Holmes is Anthem’s new Account Executive. Stepping into the role following three months growing her communications skills on- the-job, Lydia continues to develop her knowledge and experience, supporting clients with launches, media relations, client research and content writing. Lydia brings social media management experience from previous roles and looks forward to growing her career at Anthem.

Promotions

Katy Groom has been promoted at Anthem three times in as many years, most recently becoming a Senior Account Manager. Beginning her journey with Anthem as an intern in late 2020, Katy has exhibited impressive growth in many areas and found a passion for ESG communication. Recently writing and developing Anthem’s first sustainability report, this passion and expertise is valued by Katy’s clients and colleagues.

Hannah Kronast has been promoted to Account Manager. Hannah returned to Anthem in 2021 after gaining experience as a current affairs journalist, and after interning with Anthem in 2019.

Hannah has excelled by taking the reins on several dynamic accounts and clients value her ability to deliver results that exceed their expectations.

Chanelle Nottle has stepped up into the role of Senior Account Executive having shown great professionalism and a dedication to learning her craft. Chanelle has been part of the Anthem whÄnau for just over two years, starting as an intern in 2021, and is always ready to take on a challenge. She has found her groove in all things tech, stakeholder engagement, and consumer activations.

Speaking on the recent promotions, Kerr adds: "Katy, Hannah and Chanelle have consistently gone above and beyond for our business, providing client excellence in all forms, delivering quality outcomes, and supporting fellow team members to achieve success. Their promotions are well deserved and testament to their hard work, and Anthem’s commitment to fostering a place that grows careers and that is professionally rewarding, and fun."