Gentrack and UPowr join forces to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions to deliver an electrified future

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 11:38

Gentrack (NZX/ASX: GTK), a next gen solution provider for utilities, and UPowr, a pioneering SaaS platform that helps manage the lifecycle of clean energy products for homeowners and businesses, have announced a strategic partnership. The collaboration between Gentrack and UPowr represents an exciting union of modern, cloud-native technologies and by combining their expertise, the two industry leaders will deliver a comprehensive suite of software solutions designed to streamline and optimise solar energy usage. For residential and business customers, this means making it quicker and easier to electrify their properties and move away from carbon-based energy products.

As renewable energy continues to gain traction as a viable alternative to traditional power sources, this partnership seeks to address the growing demand for efficient solar panel and battery installation management. UPowr's SaaS solution provides a user-friendly platform that manages the system design, sale, and installation of solar systems, batteries, heat pumps, and other "Behind the Meter" assets and provides an end-to-end installer view that is unique to the market.

As the electrification of the home gathers pace, energy providers have an increased need to manage these processes to deliver exceptional, fast service to their customers. For home and business owners this technology allows them to effortlessly oversee the installation and maintenance of solar panels and batteries and empowers users to make informed decisions about their energy consumption, leading to reduced utility costs and a smaller carbon footprint.

This strategic alliance will see Gentrack integrate its state-of-the-art product-to-profit g2.0 solution with UPowr’s platform, enabling seamless, accurate, and transparent billing for solar energy consumption. Both companies are committed to working together to develop and implement solutions that benefit not only home and business owners but also the planet, as the world moves towards a more sustainable energy landscape.

Daniel Friedman, Chief Technology Officer, UPowr said: "This partnership with Gentrack reinforces our shared vision of a greener and more sustainable future. By integrating our electrification platform with Gentrack’s billing expertise, we know that customers will have a simple data-driven and efficient pathway to electrifying their property with solar, battery, or electric vehicle charging."

Alasdair Firth, VP Global Partnerships, Gentrack said: "Utilities are rethinking their technology and their approach to servicing customers. UPowr’s technology together with Gentrack’s product-to-profit solution is pioneering in the future of solar energy management and billing. Our mutual commitment to innovation and sustainability makes this partnership a perfect fit. Together, we will empower homeowners to embrace solar energy with confidence, while ensuring accurate and transparent billing processes."

About UPowr

UPowr is at the forefront of the solar energy revolution, providing user-friendly software that manages solar panel and battery system design, sales, and installation for residential and business customers. UPowr’s mission is to make sustainable energy accessible to all, enabling them to harness the power of solar energy efficiently and effortlessly.

https://upowr.com/

About Gentrack

We are entering a new era, with utilities worldwide transforming to meet business and sustainability targets. For over 35 years Gentrack has been partnering with the world’s leading utilities, and more than 60 energy and water companies rely on us. Gentrack, with our partners Salesforce and AWS, are leading today’s transformation with g2.0, an end-to-end product-to-profit solution. Using low code / no code, and composable technology, g2.0 allows utilities to launch new propositions in days, reduce cost-to-serve and lead in total experience.

www.gentrack.com