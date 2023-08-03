Hillary Institute and Edmund Hillary Fellowship announce new board members

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 15:00

The Hillary Institute of International Leadership and Edmund Hillary Fellowship (EHF) are delighted to announce the appointment of Board Trustees/Directors Dinnie Moeahu and Ian Short.

Board Chair, Anna Kominik says their appointments will continue to strengthen the work of the Hillary Institute and EHF for the benefit of Aotearoa NZ.

"Both Ian and Dinnie bring great mana, extensive governance experience, wide-reaching networks, and a strong commitment to honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Their depth of experience, strategic and cultural capabilities, and alignment with Sir Edmund Hillary’s values - particularly service - are integral to our organisation’s purpose - to partner with Aotearoa NZ to find and build solutions to our toughest challenges."

The Hillary Institute and EHF brings together 11 global transformational leaders (Hillary Laureates), and more than 500 innovators, entrepreneurs and investors (Edmund Hillary Fellows) who are committed to New Zealand as a basecamp for global impact. In 2021/22, Fellows raised nearly $240M of capital for Kiwi businesses, directly invested $21.2M, created more than 127 new NZ-based businesses, and gave more than 6,500 pro bono hours to New Zealand groups and communities.

Ms Kominik says Mr Moeahu has been appointed as a Trustee/Director (Kaupapa MÄori), and notes he has extensive experience helping organisations strengthen their policies, practices and decision-making processes to support a Te Tiriti-centric and intergenerational approach. He also brings a wealth of experience in local government, innovation and community and was the 2019 Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year.

"Aotearoa NZ needs a vibrant, sustainable, and equitable innovation environment to succeed. The Board is committed to integrating Te Tiriti, including how we honour and partner with our iwi partners, Te Äti Awa Taranaki WhÄnui, and how we support MÄori innovators and entrepreneurs in their work. This is a whole-of-Board commitment and we are grateful to have Dinnie on board to support our bi-cultural path."

Reflecting on the opportunity, Mr Moeahu (Te Atiawa, NgÄruahine, Taranaki, Te Arawa, and NgÄti Porou) says he is looking forward to furthering Te Tiriti o Waitangi partnerships "that empower and develop unique global opportunities".

"I have been fortunate to be in te ao MÄori space and te ao PÄkeha space and am comfortable manoeuvring through both worlds, while working to ensure a beautiful blend of our country and finding ways for how we can move forward together.

"I am looking forward to advocating for our country’s entrepreneurial spirit here in Aotearoa and internationally. Having a strong te ao MÄori focus across the organisation is not only going to benefit the organisation, but our country and other countries as well, particularly given the international reach of Fellows and Laureates."

Ms Kominik also welcomed Ian Short to the Board, saying his strong financial background and breadth of global climate and systems change experience were already creating value in the development of The Mission Studio, which is focused firstly on climate innovation.

"Ian brings rich climate expertise, from his role as former CE of European-based Climate-KIC, coupled with deep understanding of what it takes to drive systems transformation. Combined with his connections to the innovation ecosystem and philanthropic environment, Ian has been crucial in the development of The Mission Studio, as a partnership model for systems change."

Mr Short says that The Mission Studio has the potential to be a game-changer for systems innovation in areas such as climate change mitigation and adaptation.

"I have been blown away by the amazing group of Laureates and Fellows committed to tackling some of Aotearoa NZ’s and the world’s ‘gnarly’ challenges. Working together, these world-leading people from across a broad range of cultures, sectors and disciplines have the potential for meaningful change and long-lasting value for people and the planet," Mr Short says.

Ms Kominik also acknowledged the commitment and service of outgoing trustees/directors, including Sacha McMeeking, who gave more than a decade of service to the Board, and Hillary Institute Founder Mark Prain who last year transitioned from trustee to a Kaitiaki (Guardian) role.

"I have the greatest confidence that both Dinnie and Ian will make their own positive and enduring impact on the future of our organisation, and fellow Trustees/Directors Andrew Hoppin, Camia Young and I look forward to working with them," she says.