UniMed announces new Board appointment

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 16:00

New Zealand specialist workplace health insurer, UniMed, is delighted to announce Justine Gilliland appointment to its Board.

UniMed’s Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Justine Gilliland, who will be joining the Board in August.

Justine has an extensive career spanning both the public and private sectors. She currently serves on the boards of Economic Development NZ, ESR, Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research, the Agricultural and Marketing Research and Development Trust, and health provider Tui Ora. In addition, Justine has executive experience leading multi-million-dollar investment in research and development programmes, MÄori partnerships and regional development. She is also on a range of advisory boards across the energy, food and fibre sectors, and has been admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand.

"We are delighted to welcome Justine to the UniMed Board and benefit from the extensive experience and knowledge she brings to the table," says Peter Tynan, Board Chair.

"Justine stood out to us with her strong strategic acumen, understanding of non-profit organisations and background in leading organisations through transformation programmes. This collective experience, combined with Justine’s personal commitment to driving positive outcomes for more New Zealanders, makes her an exceptional fit for our Board."

"At the same time as we welcome Justine, we sadly farewell Jane Huria who has been a valued member of our Board since 2013, including nine years as Chair. As a very experience governor, Jane was instrumental in establishing UniMed’s governance practices and leading the Board through change and development."

Justine joins existing Board members Peter Tynan (Chair), Chris Flatt, Angus McConnell, Ben Kepes and Angela Dixon.