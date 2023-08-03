NZ's largest full capital gain share retirement village operator supports industry review

Thursday, 3 August, 2023 - 16:36

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has just released its discussion paper on retirement village living.

Adam Yates, CEO of Karaka Pines Villages supports the review of the retirement villages industry.

Karaka Pines operates 7 retirement villages throughout NZ which all offer full capital gain to its residents.

The current regulations in the industry are punitive for full capital gain villages like Karaka Pines and a review is needed to ensure that operators which are being fair to residents are not punished for it.

"The current regulations assume that all operators are being unfair and need to be controlled" says Yates, "the current rules put costs onto residents whenever a situation arises which is not the normal model."

The proposals set out in the discussion paper have the potential to continue and worsen this situation. An example is where a unit takes more than 6 months to sell and the weekly fees stop, the rest of the residents in the village have to bear the costs of the departing resident.

"There are lots of statements in the discussion paper which show that HUD assume that all villages are of the standard model. This is wrong as there are dozens of villages which operate differently from the norm." says Yates.

Karaka Pines will be supporting many of the proposals in the discussion paper so that a fair deal is made available for retired people in NZ. At the same time, it will be proposing that any new regulations provide an encouragement for a move to fairer financial models, and that regulations which seek to control presumed excesses do not work against operators like Karaka Pines.