Entries open in 9th annual iSANZ Awards

Friday, 4 August, 2023 - 16:56

Entries have now opened in the 9th annual iSANZ Awards. Recognising excellence in Aotearoa New Zealand's world-class cybersecurity sector, the awards shine a spotlight on the tireless efforts undertaken to safeguard New Zealanders from cyber attacks and malicious online activities.

Entries close Thursday, 8 September 2023. All Kiwis or individuals and organisations based in New Zealand, who are involved in interesting or innovative cybersecurity initiatives, are strongly encouraged to enter.

Those interested in entering can visit the www.isanz.org.nz website and click on the entry link for more information.

iSANZ Board Chair Kendra Ross says the iSANZ Awards provide a platform to showcase the remarkable achievements and contributions in Aotearoa's cybersecurity landscape.

"Each year, we witness individuals and businesses from across the country tackling cybersecurity challenges with excellence, innovation, and leadership. Don't miss this opportunity to enter, have your hard work recognised and inspire others in our industry.

"Let's come together and celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

The 2023 iSANZ Award categories are:

Senior Cyber Security Professional of the Year Security Team of the Year Project/Awareness Initiative of the Year NZ Development Shop of the Year Start-up or New Business of the Year Up and Coming Cyber Security Star of the Year

In addition to these categories, the iSANZ Board is calling for nominations for the annual Hall of Fame inductee, recognising an individual or organisation for their enduring contribution to New Zealand's cybersecurity landscape. Nominations for the Hall of Fame Award can be emailed to nominations@isanz.org.nz.

The winners of the 2023 iSANZ Awards will be revealed at an in-person gala dinner to be held at Te Papa Museum, Wellington on the evening of Tuesday, 14th November 2023. It will be an evening of celebration and recognition, bringing together the cybersecurity industry.

Organisations interested in sponsoring or supporting the 2023 iSANZ Awards can register their interest by emailing michelle.vui@isanz.org.nz.