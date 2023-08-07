'Opportunity for farmers to join DairyNZ board'

Monday, 7 August, 2023 - 13:40

Future-focused and passionate dairy farmers are encouraged to consider joining the DairyNZ board, where they can apply their governance skills and help lead the sector.

Nominations for two farmer-elected DairyNZ Board of Director positions and one Directors’ Remuneration Committee member position are open.

DairyNZ acting chief executive Peter Scott says farmer-elected directors have a crucial role on the DairyNZ board. This includes providing perspectives and insights which shape board discussions and set the direction of DairyNZ and dairy farming in New Zealand.

"We are looking for forward-thinking dairy leaders to be a part of the sector and its leadership through the DairyNZ board. They will bring unique sector and governance experience, strategic thinking and fresh ideas," says Mr Scott.

"Our farmers continue to face a range of challenges, and both DairyNZ and the board are dedicated to engaging with farmers and delivering support through research, advocacy and on-farm tools.

"DairyNZ’s board and staff are passionate and focused on progressing a positive future for dairy farmers, and we want people who share that passion and enthusiasm to apply."

Ideal candidates will have a strong understanding of farm systems, research, policy and advocacy. Good networks, strong business and finance skills, along with governance experience, are preferred.

Nominations are also being taken this year for one farmer to join the DairyNZ Directors’ Remuneration Committee, which independently considers and recommends remuneration for directors each year.

All farmers paying a levy on milksolids to DairyNZ are eligible to stand for the Board of Directors and the Directors’ Remuneration Committee. Candidates must be nominated by two DairyNZ levy payers.

DairyNZ’s board comprises five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors.

Two farmer director positions are open for nomination, with Colin Glass and Jim van der Poel both stepping down by rotation. In May, Colin confirmed he is not standing for re-election.

Candidate nominations for all three positions must be received by the Returning Officer by 12noon on Friday, August 25, 2023.

If an election is confirmed, farmer voting will take place during September and October, with the successful candidates announced at DairyNZ’s annual general meeting on October 11 in Te Awamutu.

For more information on the nomination process visit dairynz.co.nz/agm.

Director election

Levy-paying dairy farmers with an interest in being a DairyNZ director are encouraged to apply. Nominations are open until August 25.

Ideal candidates would have:

an ability to think strategically and position dairy well for the future

an understanding of farm systems, research and development, and policy

broad networks and established relationships across the dairy sector

experience in setting strategy and being accountable for results

governance experience, ideally in previous director positions

strong leadership skills and advocacy experience at a sector level.

For more information on the nomination process, visit dairynz.co.nz/agm