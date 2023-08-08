Tuesday, 8 August, 2023 - 15:02

Registrations for the 2023 Deloitte and Chapman Tripp Election Conference, hosted by BusinessNZ, are now available.

Widely regarded as the most anticipated event in election year, the conference on Tuesday 5 September at Wellington’s Te Papa allows politicians to pitch their election policies to business.

Chaired by MC Ryan Bridge, this year’s conference will feature a leader’s address by all main party leaders as well as panel sessions featuring Ministers and MPs with business-related portfolios.

The results of the Deloitte and Chapman Tripp Election Survey will also be revealed on the day. The survey, conducted by BusinessNZ, questioned 880 businesses and organisations about key business issues including the economy, infrastructure, sustainability and the workforce.

Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive Mike Horne says the business community has a strong interest in the policies being promoted for the October election, and will want to know which parties might offer the most balanced approach that will enable economic growth, as well as address the rising cost of sustainable business practices.

"As we work through the effects of Covid-19 and more recently, climate and weather-related events in our country, respondents are again looking to the Government for a coordinated plan of action for New Zealand’s economic performance. We are increasingly seeing ‘economic wellbeing’ and ‘addressing key structural issues’ as the highest priorities from any future government," Mr Horne said.

Chapman Tripp Chief Executive Partner Pip England says the 2023 election will have a significant impact on New Zealand’s prospects for business development and job growth, given the wide range of policy positions held by the parties contesting this year’s election.

"This election comes at a particularly difficult time for New Zealand. Covid is still amongst us as we battle through the social and economic legacy of the 2020 and, in Auckland’s case, 2021, lockdowns, and the effects of the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle. All of these events have put pressure on household budgets and on the Government’s fiscal position, meaning that the next Government is going to face some very difficult choices," Mr England said.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the Election Conference will be of interest not only to businesses, but also Wellington’s policy professionals and commentators working on business and economic issues.

"Policy development works best when based on feedback from informed stakeholders, with platforms for engagement such as this Election Conference. Businesses are looking forward to informed debate on the policies that matter most to them and their communities," Mr Hope said.

More information and registrations for the Deloitte and Chapman Tripp Election Conference, hosted by BusinessNZ are available here.