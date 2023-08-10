Bellatino’s expands airport offering - Hawke’s Bay Airport

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 12:05

In response to continuing growth in passenger numbers, Hawke’s Bay Airport is pleased to announce that Bellatino’s Aeroporto is expanding its offering to include food and beverage, increasing choice for passengers.

Airport CEO Rob Stratford says Bellatino’s and the airport team have worked together to create the change in offering.

"The time is right to make this change. We’re doing this for customers, as passenger numbers are increasing steadily. We are proud to have two incredible local businesses in the terminal creating a real sense of place. Bay Espresso and Bellatino’s have complementary but different offerings, which gives terminal visitors and passengers more choice."

Larni Wedd, owner of Bellatino’s says that part of the retail store has been converted to include a stylish café area.

"We’re really excited about this development. Retail will still be a large part of our airport site, alongside the new food and beverage service. Travellers will be able to grab their local produce or travel essentials and a coffee and snack at the same time. The timing was planned so that we can be fully operational well ahead of the peak tourism season.

"Hawke’s Bay Airport has been a great location for our business, and we are happy to see the expansion continue. We look forward to hosting airport visitors in our café," she says.