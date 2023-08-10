Flicks welcomes new partnership with Nexum Group

Thursday, 10 August, 2023 - 14:09

New Zealand founded film, cinema and streaming guide, Flicks (part of Vista Group) have recently welcomed Sam Harris to their Australia team via a new partnership.

Harris has partnered up with Flicks via his company, Nexum Group, to represent Flicks in the Australian market. Utilising 24 years of media experience and a diverse network, Harris will focus on uncovering new partnerships outside of core relationships with streamers and studios. Before founding Nexum Group, Harris previously held senior roles across the industry, including most recently at ARN and Starcom.

"The Nexum Group is thrilled to partner with Flicks in the Australian market to drive new partnerships with advertisers on such a growing and engaging platform," says Harris.

"Flicks is rapidly establishing itself as the go-to destination for content discovery in Australia," says Dan Michelle, Flicks’ Commercial Director. "The opportunity for brands to position their campaigns alongside the world's most hyped TV and film content and engage with young, digital native audiences is a really unique proposition and we're excited to team up with Sam and Nexum Group to help drive our purpose."

In addition to this partnership, Flicks is celebrating a new monthly visitor record of 1.3 million on their Australian website.

Launched in 2015 and available in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, Flicks provides users with cinema listings, streaming guides, reviews, and topical and engaging editorial content. Their content helps make the decision about what to watch - and where to watch it - easier.

"This new record is a significant achievement, and indicates increasing popularity among our users in Australia," says Michelle. "The scope for further growth in Australia is immense. With one of the world's most competitive streaming landscapes, coupled with the cinema box office gradually returning to a pre-covid norm, we think last month's 1.3 million unique visits showcases just a sliver of what Flicks can achieve in this market."

Flicks was also recently shortlisted as a Website of the Year finalist for the 2023 awards by Australian marketing and media industry news website, Mumbrella. Additionally, Flicks’ Associate Editor, Eliza Janssen, is nominated for Mumbrella's Young Writer of the Year award, and Editor-at-Large Luke Buckmaster is nominated for the Columnist of the Year award.

To visit the Flicks website, click here. The Flicks app is available on iOS and Android phones, and you can download it here: https://app.weareflicks.co/go