Registered Master Builders releases manifesto for building a better New Zealand

Friday, 11 August, 2023 - 09:18

Solutions need to cross political cycles - the sector is calling for consistent and bold action from Government regardless of who is elected Smoothing the boom-bust cycle is the key to addressing our housing deficit and affordability Productivity gains through better consenting and procurement will have a positive impact on GDP as well as improving housing affordability

Ahead of this year’s election, New Zealand’s leading building and construction association, Registered Master Builders has released its policy recommendations for the Government, Building a Better New Zealand. The building and construction sector is third largest contributor to our economy. A thriving sector means sustainable economic growth, better jobs, and affordable, quality homes, schools, and hospitals.

Representing over 3,000 commercial and residential builders in New Zealand, the manifesto addresses the critical areas that Master Builders believes will drive the change the sector needs.

Master Builders’ Chief Executive David Kelly said the Government needs to urgently work with the sector to address the boom-bust cycle to improve housing, lift productivity, and manage the impacts of climate change.

"The building and construction sector matters for New Zealand. Not only does it have a significant impact on the economy, but it also helps build our social fabric - housing, schools, hospitals and other vital infrastructure. Yet New Zealand’s housing and construction system is under pressure and is unable to deliver what the country requires.

"The sectors issues are well known, and there are solutions, but they will take time and consistent action from multiple Governments. Our sector can no longer be a political football, as this will not deliver the changes New Zealanders need," stated Kelly.

Smoothing the boom-bust cycle to address our housing deficit

The boom-bust cycle has continued to plague the sector for the past 50 years. The impacts are felt across the wider New Zealand economy. Not only is the sector the third largest contributor to GDP at over $20 billion per annum, it also sustains over 540,000 jobs. Yet the peaks and troughs of this cycle are much more extreme for construction than other sectors.

Master Builders firmly believes New Zealand should not accept this is inevitable. We must address this urgently. Kelly explained, "There are solutions. While we can never completely smooth out the cycle, we can make it less extreme. We have seen this play out successfully in other countries such as in Australia, where policy makers have been more active in providing counter-cyclical incentives to boost demand during downcycles.

"Following the GFC, house building in New Zealand dropped 50 percent and the residential construction sector lost 25 percent of its workforce. It took seven years for the workforce to recover to pre-GFC levels. By contrast in Australia it only took two years to return. We need to follow this example," said Kelly.

Through downcycles, such as now, it is crucial for the Government to prioritise its own building and infrastructure projects and maintain its pipeline. Pipeline certainty needs to go beyond election cycles to ensure the sector can invest in the right workforce, innovation and technologies. The Government should also be open to new funding models and the infrastructure required for new housing needs, including partial underwriting of key developments to maintain key housing priorities.

At the same time, skilled labour is an ongoing and severe challenge for the sector. The Apprenticeship Boost scheme has been successful in maintaining apprentice numbers through this downturn. Master Builders urges Government to make this scheme permanent. While this will address the long-term skills deficit, we also need experienced specialists today. The sector requires more flexibility in immigration settings.

Lifting productivity to improve affordability

The boom-bust cycle, a lack of strong consistent policy, and too much policy fragmentation has resulted in low productivity across the sector. Master Builders believes the two areas that will deliver the greatest impacts are improving consenting, both resource and building consents, and procurement.

Kelly shared the impact these areas were having on members from a recent 2023 member and homeowner survey. "Consenting delays are being experienced by 66 percent of members. This is having a severe impact on homeowners, with 50 percent reporting increased build cost due to these delays. This is another factor impacting housing affordability."

As a matter of urgency, the consenting review must be completed and implemented. Technology should be introduced to allow online applications and virtual inspections. Additionally, there is an opportunity to streamline consenting processes based on the builders’ credentials, including volume, complexity and development size. "We know a full review will take time, but where they are quick wins, we must not delay. They can have an impact now."

While resource management reform is important, the current legislative framework adds real and significant costs and delays to all projects. Master Builders does not believe that the current proposals for the reform of the RMA will deliver a better system. "We need a system that allows us to focus on the areas of critical risk, for instance, where there is an impact on sensitive natural environments, rather than on a one-size-fits-all approach. We want to see sensible and workable law reform," continued Kelly.

The commercial sector is also experiencing increases in time and costs of consenting, impacting productivity. 46 percent of commercial builders believe that procurement administration has gotten worse over the last four years, with over a quarter of the workforce now needing to focus on admin and procurement.

The establishment an all-of-Government standardised procurement model, and significantly technical procurement expertise within Government departments would go a long way to achieving better outcomes on behalf of New Zealand.

Managing the impacts of climate change

The building and construction sector recognises the importance of policies that address the impacts of climate change, for both emissions and waste reduction. These are complex issues requiring a focus not only on how we build, but also what and where we build, which is largely not in the sector’s control. A sector wide response is required.

The sector needs clear and consistent policy direction which is enduring across political cycles to encourage investment. This will also require institutional capacity within government agencies to focus on implementation and education for the sector. The establishment of a national fund through the Building for Climate Change programme would also help to reinforce a national-level response and fund practical cross sector solutions.

Master Builders is ready to work with the sector, businesses, and the Government to drive the change the sector desperately needs. Kelly expressed, "We need to debate how to house those people who need shelter, how government can close our infrastructure deficit, how we can become more productive, and how we can do so in sustainable ways. In election year the message is clear. We can all do better by working together".