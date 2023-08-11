New Mitre 10 MEGA Silverdale a nod to the future

Friday, 11 August, 2023 - 10:00

11 AUGUST 2023: When the new Mitre 10 MEGA Silverdale opens its doors on Friday 11 August, it will showcase some exciting new concepts being developed for future Mitre 10 stores. Located in the Highgate Business Park, Silverdale, the 11,300sqm store is the 85th in the Mitre 10 network, and the first new greenfield Mitre 10 MEGA since 2016.

Innovative digital experiences, improved wayfinding, a new showroom offering, and a fantastic timber ‘treehouse’ playground are just some of the features being piloted in the new store.

The Mitre 10 Design Guide and Style Finder is a digital experience delivering inspiration, personalised style guides and product selections for kitchen, bathroom, laundry and wardrobe projects. It’s a fun interactive way to shape up a project. For customers ready to get started, the new Project Help experience provides in-store access to project planning guides, material calculators, Easy As how-to videos, and a directory of preferred suppliers for customers needing professional tradespeople.

Interior Living, Mitre 10’s new streamlined New Zealand kitchen range, delivers an end-to-end service enabling our Trade and DIY customers to design affordable on-trend kitchens either delivered fully assembled or as a flat pack bundle.

Trade customer needs have also been prioritised, with the location of timber yard, drive-thru and ‘heavy-end’ hardware, electrical and plumbing supplies carefully considered to minimise time in the store. The top 100 building product lines are racked at waist height for quick easy access, and there are offices available for trade customers to meet with clients and suppliers.

On the retail side, the store layout has also been redesigned to showcase key categories that make Mitre 10 a destination - paint, tools, garden supplies, fixings and fastenings, and outdoor living. Each of these hubs brings together product ranges, accessories and adjacent categories in a way that makes sense for customers, making it easier to find everything for a project in one space. For example, a stunning new display of landscaping supplies is showcased within the garden centre so customers can easily compare different decking, fencing, or pebble finishes to complement their chosen plants (and vice versa!).

"This new store is piloting a number of new customer experiences, all designed with the customer in mind, and in response to extensive customer research and insights. Some are less obvious, like safer and more pedestrian-friendly carparks, and some will transform the customer experience, like the Design Guide and Style Finder digital experience," says Jules Lloyd-Jones, Chief Marketing Officer for Mitre 10 New Zealand.

Mitre 10 MEGA Silverdale is owned and operated by Riviera Hardware Holdings, along with the Warkworth, Whangaparaoa, Albany and New Lynn stores. This means trade customer accounts can be used across the district, at whichever location is closest to site, saving time and money.

Around 120 new jobs have been created with the opening of Mitre 10 MEGA Silverdale, with recruitment drives held at the local rugby club. Riviera Managing Director Cam Caithness says the

business has been fortunate to recruit a high calibre team who he’s confident will help create a positive workplace culture that embraces the co-operative spirit.

"We’re looking forward to opening the doors and welcoming the local community into our new store. Mitre 10 regulars will notice some exciting new experiences, alongside the familiar warm welcome and quality service and advice Mitre 10 is known for," he says.

Mitre 101 MEGA Silverdale - by the numbers:

- 120 new jobs created

- 24,000m2 total site area

- 11,300 m2 total store floor area

- 6,000m2 retail area

- 2,000m2 garden centre area

- 2,000m2 trade drive-thru

- 1,600m2 timber yard

- 232 car parks

- Columbus Café

- New ‘treehouse’ playground