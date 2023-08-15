Agritech recognises two 'industry champions' in night of celebration

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 01:22

AgriSea CEO Clare Bradley has received the prestigious Robin Davidson Memorial Award at a recent AgriTech New Zealand event hosted at Parliament by Minister Luxton.

The award celebrates the work of individuals in the agritech industry who represent good citizenship through collaboration, collective action for the sector and supporting the development of others in the community.

"The nominations we received for this award were of the highest calibre and the Executive Council had a hard decision to make. Ultimately Clare’s work as a champion for industry made her a great choice. She’s an incredible role model and shares her time, knowledge and support generously with all those involved," says AgriTech New Zealand Chair Bridgit Hawkins.

"Clare reflects the behaviours that Robin Davidson exemplified. Being a passionate advocate, not only for agritech but also for the health and wellbeing of people, place and planet."

With over one hundred agritech representatives in attendance, the evening also saw the presentation of the Agritech Lifetime Achievement Award to Wharf42 CEO Peter Wren-Hilton. Peter, currently overseas working on new agritech collaborations, accepted the award via a pre-recorded video.

AgriTech New Zealand CEO Brendan O’Connell has worked closely with Peter over many years and notes this award is a fitting recognition of years of dedication.

"Peter has had a vision for the role of agritech from New Zealand for many years. He has championed an ecosystem approach to connecting globally and has played a key role in the growth of the industry including the creation of AgriTech New Zealand."

"It is fitting that on a night where we celebrate all that has been achieved through collaborative practice for the industry, that we recognise Peter’s foundational and ongoing role"

While the awards recognise the input of individuals, both Clare and Peter acknowledge the work they undertake would not be possible without the support of their families and collaborations across the sector.