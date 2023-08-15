NZ Business Events sector welcomes end to COVID restrictions

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 06:48

Business Events Industry Aotearoa welcomes the lifting of all New Zealand's COVID-19 restrictions from today (15 August 2023).

The New Zealand Government says over the past month reported COVID-19 cases have hit their lowest levels since February 2022 and now is the time to remove all requirements including seven-day mandatory isolation.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says the association and its fellow industry associations have been advocating for this change for some time.

"We welcome the news and are thrilled this has finally happened. Conference delegates and incentive visitors will no longer have to isolate for seven days and can manage their own health requirements without any compulsory mandates," she says.

"This means international and domestic business events' organisers and delegates can now plan with confidence and be assured New Zealand's approach to the pandemic has moved from an emergency response to sustainable long-term management."

The business events sector was one of the first to be affected when the Government decided to limit the number of people who could attend an event, down to 100 people, before halting all gatherings.

"This period was historic. For our sector, it truly was catastrophic. Yet ironically, it was during this time we saw the first of our international convention centres open and the Government recognise the sector for the value it delivers - not just economically, but also socially," Hopkins says.

"It is time to draw a line under COVID and move forward."