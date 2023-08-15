Restaurant Association welcomes end of COVID-19 restrictions

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 16:19

The Restaurant Association welcomes the end of COVID-19 restrictions, marking a significant milestone in the journey towards normalcy.

"The end of COVID-19 restrictions is welcomed by the majority of our members and something we have been advocating for." said CEO Marisa Bidois.

"With restrictions behind us, what stands out is the industry's own commitment to wellness. Our establishments now operate with an ingrained ethos - if you're unwell, you stay home. It's a simple yet powerful pledge that underscores our dedication to our customers and colleagues alike," Bidois noted.

Following a survey of Restaurant Association members, it has been revealed that a resounding 84 per cent of businesses view this development as a positive step for their operations and the industry as a whole.

The survey, conducted by the Restaurant Association, underscores the growing optimism within the hospitality sector as it emerges from the challenges posed by the pandemic.

As businesses prepare for the transition, the survey also inquired about the measures establishments plan to implement to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace. The results reflect a commitment to maintaining safety while allowing the industry to flourish:

39% of participants expressed intention to mandate a five-day isolation period for employees who have contracted COVID-19, aligning with the recommendations from government health authorities.

42% of respondents plan to require employees with symptoms to undergo testing before returning to work. This proactive approach ensures early detection and minimizes the risk of transmission.

22% of establishments have already put enhanced cleaning practices in place, emphasising rigorous hygiene protocols to safeguard the health and well-being of both patrons and staff.

As we part with the final COVID-19 rules, it is the final step back to normal for the hospitality industry, marking the end of a very challenging time.