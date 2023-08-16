NZ 2050: We’re in it together

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 06:05

What could the future of New Zealand look like if businesses and government worked closer together to tackle critical issues of the 21st century?

BusinessNZ has today released a green paper prepared by independent economic consultancy Sense Partners, asking what the private and public sectors can do together to navigate the structural challenges shaping the economy out to 2050.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the paper provides food for thought for businesses, the public and for political parties ahead of the October election.

"New Zealanders want to see a bi-partisan approach to big issues like decarbonisation, our infrastructure deficit and ageing workforce - all of which will take more than a three-year term in government to adequately address.

"New Zealand is lacking a coherent, long-term approach to many of these issues - but together we can find a common direction of travel to better our country in the years to come."

BusinessNZ Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says businesses have the operational timelines and resources to keep the core societal issues top of mind for any incoming government.

"We need to have honest conversations now about how solutions will be funded, and what roles government and businesses have in addressing them. Short-term thinking around three-year political cycles doesn’t give businesses the confidence needed to invest.

"By commissioning this paper, we’re posing the question to businesses and policy makers; What future do you see for New Zealand, and what are you prepared to do now in order to achieve it?"

The green paper covers current issues including climate change adaptation, the shifting geopolitical landscape, technological acceleration, changing demographics and urbanisation. The full paper is available on the BusinessNZ website.