Rabobank commentary - GDT event 338

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 10:11

The GDT auction prices took a walloping this morning.

WMP price nosedived almost 11%, with average prices now USD 2,548/tonne; a throwback to 2016 price era. The SMP index plunged 5.2% to USD2,333/tonne. Butterfat didn’t escape the pain either, with the butter index dropping 3% to USD4,539/tonne and AMF sank 5.3% to USD4,452/tonne. One positive: cheese prices bounced almost 6% to USD4,127/tonne.

The challenge right now with our seasonal production curve is that more dairy is being added to the GDT in the face of weak demand.

As highlighted in our previous commentary, China’s rebalancing of excess supply and inventory over weak demand will result in less GDT demand tension and therefore lower prices.

Milk supply is tightening up in the Northern Hemisphere. US June milk production was flat versus the prior year, bringing an end to an 11-month year-over-year growth streak. This is reflective of negative profitability that began to impact dairy farms in Q2 2023. Notably, Texas production was down for the first time since January 2016, an uncommon occurrence in a state that has been a leader in milk growth over the past several years. The decline was a key driver in moving total US output to flat in June. EU June milk flows for the region were barely ahead by just 0.2% YOY, with production in some parts hampered by hot weather.

New Zealand milk production is what the market will be watching for. Production for June was lower by 1.8% YOY - but small volumes at this time of the year. Weather been a mixed bag for July, with sodden soil still plaguing some areas. August production is likely to be higher YOY - if only based on weak comparables from last year. However, still half a month to go and the past few years have shown we can’t get complacent at this point when it comes to fickle weather.

On a spot basis, the Farm Gate Milk Price manages to keep a $6.00 handle. Lucky there is still a lot of runway ahead for the current 2023/24 season.

Event Results

Global Dairy Trade Event 338 concluded with the GDT Price Index down 7.4%

Key Results

AMF index down 5.3%, average price US$4,452/MT

Butter index down 3.0%, average price US$4,539/MT

BMP index not available, average price not available

Ched index up 5.8%, average price US$4,127/MT

LAC not offered

SMP index down 5.2%, average price US$2,333/MT

WMP index down 10.9%, average price US$2,548/MT