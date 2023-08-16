Clint Bratton to be managing director of Proximity

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 12:41

Clemenger Group has appointed marketing leader Clint Bratton, who will return to the group as managing director of Proximity NZ, following a competitive international search for an experienced agency leader.

His expertise in leveraging data and technology to forge stronger connections between

customers and brands has earned him recognition as a visionary in the industry. With a remarkable 25-year career in agency leadership roles, Clint brings a wealth of experience, insights and creativity back to his roots in New Zealand.

Clemenger Group New Zealand CEO, Strahan Wallis, says: "Clint previously worked at Proximity and played a significant role in crafting legendary campaigns that shaped the agency's success in the early 2000s - I know because I was a client at the time!

"Clint is a world-class agency leader and his colleagues and clients absolutely rave about him - we’re thrilled to welcome him back to lead Proximity into its future.

"Clint has consistently delivered award-winning campaigns and demonstrated an uncanny ability to drive growth for his clients' businesses. He firmly believes that managing relationships and showcasing demonstrable, measurable growth are indispensable for agency success in today's dynamic market and that is what clients want," he says.

Speaking about his return to Proximity NZ, Clint said, "It's a privilege to return to New Zealand and take the helm of Proximity, an agency I deeply respect and cherish. I am excited to collaborate with the exceptional team here and, together, create groundbreaking campaigns that resonate with audiences and drive tangible results for our clients."

The appointment comes as Proximity’s chief executive, Chris Pescott, is set to farewell the firm after three years at the helm, during which time he bought together .99 and Just1 under one brand at Proximity.

Strahan also praised Chris for his leadership: "Chris has brought strong leadership and a growth mindset to Proximity and its clients which has supported its transformation over the last few years. We wish him all the best in the next stage of his career. He also bought us Perceptive, the data, research and insights company that he founded 19 years ago - so this is indeed a significant step for him, and we are grateful to Chris for his leadership and contribution over many years."

Chris will remain an advisor to the group and is supporting the leadership transition over coming weeks.

Clint will join Proximity from September after vacating his post as National Managing Director at TRACK DDB. Prior to this, Clint was General Manager at Digitas Affinity ID, following the acquisition of his own firm, Plus Marketing Australia, which he founded in 2007.