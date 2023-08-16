Apptio and Cprime announce partnership to drive digital transformation

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 13:29

Companies combine forces to help customers achieve organisational agility through end-to-end visibility and delivering a single source of truth for decision making

Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, today announced an expanded partnership with global full-service consulting firm Cprime. Combining data-driven insights from Apptio Targetprocess’s platform with Cprime’s knowledge and experience in technology, tooling, and modern ways of working, the partners are bringing to market an offering that will give customers the data visibility to connect IT investments to business value - enabling them to prove the value of their transformation initiatives.

Today’s macroeconomic climate demands ruthless efficiency and cost management in virtually every area of the organisation to deliver maximum value. Companies are also striving for better situational awareness, constant innovation, and positive experiences that generate customer loyalty. But without alignment to strategic priorities across all digital transformation initiatives, many are finding it difficult to meet business outcomes while achieving budget and resource predictability and ensuring maximum ROI. The Apptio-Cprime partnership aims to bridge this gap.

Using insights from Apptio Targetprocess and guidance from Cprime experts, customers can expect to improve efficiency metrics across the board: by up to 50 per cent in business outcome predictability, up to 90 per cent in forecasting accuracy, and up to 50 per cent in time to market.

"Change is the only true constant in business today, so it’s paramount for organisations to adopt modern ways of working across business and technology to align investment decisions to business outcomes," said Ajay Patel, Chief Customer Officer, Apptio. "However, true agility typically requires significant digital transformation. By joining forces, we can help enterprises address the fundamental issues they face in making transformation projects a success. We look forward to working closely with Cprime to bring the business and technology sides of organisations together through common goals, shared knowledge, unified ways of working, universal metrics and collective value."

"In today’s rapidly changing landscape, shifting from project- to product-centric thinking is not a choice but a necessity," added Zubin Irani, Chief Executive Officer, Cprime. "Cprime and Apptio are uniquely positioned to bring together product, technology, tools, process, and funding, allowing customers to optimise their investments, innovate, and adapt to change on their journey to true agility."

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of newly launched Apptio Targetprocess solutions designed to accelerate organisations’ Agile transformation and enable greater business agility. The new solution templates allow organisations to transition from project-based funding to product-based funding and adopt the latest SAFe 6.0 framework while leveraging Apptio Targetprocess’s market-leading budgeting and financial management capabilities.