NZ plant-based food brand Angel Food adds Dairy-Free Feta to its range

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 16:46

New Zealand’s number one plant-based cheese brand, Angel Food, has announced that it has added a Dairy-Free Feta to its range of vegan cheeses.

Made without gluten, nuts, or soy, Angel Food Dairy-Free Feta is suitable for plant-based diets, while providing all the flavour of traditional feta, making it ideal for all feta lovers to enjoy. It has a similar creamy, crumbly texture and moreish salty, savoury, flavour profile as traditional feta (which is made with sheep’s milk) and is also environmentally friendly - a win for health and the planet.

Alice Shopland, Founder of Angel Food, said:

"We’re passionate about making allergen-free vegan cheeses that make it easier for consumers to choose plant-based products that are better for the environment. We’ve strived to create a vegan friendly feta that is as close as possible to the original - without compromising on taste or texture. We’re confident that feta lovers will adore this versatile feta, which is great on its own or added to recipes."

Since 2006, Alice and the Angel Food team has been striving to make plant-based food mainstream via its range of delicious NZ-made vegan foods that are suitable for all diets, whether that be vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian - without having to forgo favourite foods. With a range of vegan foods that are very close to their dairy-based alternatives, it makes it easier for everyone to choose plant-based meals more often and eat more sustainably.

Angel Food Dairy-Free Feta is available nationwide across New Zealand from Countdown and selected New World stores, as well as independent retailers. RRP $8.50 (220g).