'Vet expertise in an instant, AA Pet Insurance partners with VetChat'

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 13:11

AA Pet Insurance customers now have access to expert vet advice in the palm of their hand, as a new partnership between AA Pet Insurance and VetChat launches.

VetChat is an online service connecting pet-owners with experienced New Zealand registered vets to help their pet within minutes, via chat or video call. Whether it’s providing vet advice, getting at-home treatment plans, or confirming if they need to visit a vet in person, customers can get peace of mind knowing vet advice is available when they need it, anytime, anywhere.

VetChat founder Dr Claire Jenkins says, "We know that even the littlest sign of sickness can feel like an emergency, which is why VetChat can help to diffuse the situation sooner."

"We listen closely while you chat, then work together with you to get to the bottom of what’s happening using photos and videos. We turn Vet consultations into real conversations and clear, actionable care."

AA Pet Insurance Senior Marketing Manager Becky McQuoid says they are always seeking ways to make it easier for Kiwis to care for their beloved pets.

"We understand the stress and anxiety that can set in when a pet is unwell, similar to any other family member. Knowing that our customers have access to support, peace of mind and direction at the time they need it is so important to us."

AA Pet Insurance will offer all existing and new customers a complimentary VetChat consult membership which gives them up to 4 VetChat consults per month, with experienced New Zealand registered vets during their policy period. Existing customers will simply need to sign up using their email address and policy number.

The AA Pet Insurance and VetChat partnership launched on 17 August 2023.

VetChat is a non-insurance product that is separate from the AA Pet insurance product and is separately provided by VetChat Services Pty Ltd (VetChat). VetChat is a related company of PetSure (Australia) Pty Ltd. VetChat consult membership and consultations are subject to VetChat’s general Terms and Conditions, including the Privacy Policy which are available online at https://aa.vetchat.nz/overview VetChat consult membership entitles you to use up to four (4) VetChat consults per month during the current policy period. For the full terms of this offer, visit https://aa.vetchat.nz/terms-and-conditions Register for VetChat at https://aa.vetchat.nz/ to access your complimentary VetChat consult membership during the current policy period. AA may withdraw or extend this offer at any time without notice.

AA Pet Insurance policies are brought to you by the New Zealand Automobile Association Incorporated, are administered and managed by PetSure (Australia) Pty Ltd, and are underwritten by The Hollard Insurance Company Pty Ltd. Please consider the relevant Policy Document available www.aa.co.nz/insurance/pet-insurance before deciding if the product is right for you. Terms, conditions, waiting periods and exclusions apply.