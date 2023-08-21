Record value for business events post-MEETINGS 2023 - BEIA

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 15:41

Aotearoa New Zealand's leading annual business events exhibition, MEETINGS broke records this year for the projected value of business it generated.

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) post-MEETINGS buyer survey shows $157 million will be placed over the next five years following the two-day event in Wellington this June - a significant increase on 2022's results.

BEIA Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins says world-class new infrastructure, increased international connectivity, and diverse regional offerings make New Zealand a truly desirable destination for event planners.

"In a month's time, BEIA will be hosting New Zealand's inaugural Business Events Week, starting with BEIA's annual conference in Marlborough on 18 September. The week is designed to elevate the importance of business events to New Zealand," she says.

"Business events are more than just economic contributors, they also heavily influence positive outcomes for society, communities, and create long-term legacies. The week will feature several different forums as we work with influencers to consider the broader role of business events."

With the opening of the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) in 2025, and two new convention centres in Christchurch and Wellington already open, business is being booked well into the future.

"We are securing strong advance bookings for the next five years. That means more doctors, scientists, technology experts, and innovative industry leaders coming to our shores to meet, bringing their global knowledge and collaborating with our experts.

"Not only are conference delegates stimulating the economy, but they are also supporting our culture, our environment, and our society. Local retailers, accommodation and hospitality providers, educational institutions, and communities all feel the boost when a conference is in town," she says.

Business Events Industry Aotearoa's MEETINGS 2023, held in Wellington, was the largest in its 27-year history, with 224 exhibition stands representing 19 regions, and over 400 buyers, including 100 from Australia and 10 from international markets.

Business Events Week takes place from 18 to 22 September, starting with the BEIA Conference in Marlborough, followed by a Policy Forum in Wellington, the Tourism New Zealand Business Events National Awards and a Business Forum in Auckland. Supported by Tourism New Zealand, leading global business events experts and international strategists will be joining local professionals to focus on the sector's future legacies and opportunities.

Registrations are open for the BEIA 2023 Conference from 18 to 20 September in Blenheim, Marlborough.