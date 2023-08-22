Record sales at Comvita

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 10:36

Headlines

Record revenue $234M +12.1% vs PCP

+$25M and +12.1% vs PCP H2 revenue +17.4% vs PCP All market segments showed double digit revenue growth Greater China revenue over $100M for the first time Ecommerce share of revenue 41.7% +19.1% vs PCP

Gross profit 58.0%, normalised 59.5%- in line with plan Operating profit $24M +18.7% vs PCP $33.5M EBITDA after ERP +11.4% vs PCP NPAT after ERP $13.1M +2.8% vs PCP Record investment in our brand $30.5M supporting strong revenue growth Net debt $53.4M in line with forecast

Inventory $136M +3% vs PCP

Positive operating cash flow of $8M, $29M H2 Fully imputed final dividend of 3.0 cps declared

Full year FY23 dividends of 5.5 cps in line with PCP

Comvita (NZX:CVT) today announced record revenue of $234M for the year ending 30 June 2023. Revenue increased by $25M vs the prior comparative period (PCP) or 12% as all market segments reported double digit revenue growth. The Greater China segment was particularly impressive with revenue exceeding $100M for the first time and Comvita continuing to show market share growth. Half two (H2) revenue increased by 17% vs PCP as momentum continued through the markets. Operating profit increased by nearly 19% to $24M as Comvita again delivered strong gross margins in line with its plan.

As previously updated, for both FY23 and FY24 Comvita will invest in re-implementing its ERP system to deliver organisational efficiency. As this is no longer able to be capitalised (SaaS), Comvita’s key metric will be operating profit and EBITDA after ERP. Comvita invested $2.9M in its ERP system in FY23. Operating profit after ERP grew to $27M, an improvement of 33% vs PCP and EBITDA after ERP improved by 11% in line with its plan. Comvita once again increased investment in its brand with total investment increasing to $30.5M or +$2.4M vs PCP as its business model again proved successful.

The FY23 result was impacted by a number of material year-on-year movements. These included a positive EBITDA gain of $4.5M due to insurance recoveries associated with Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact on its Hawkes Bay facility. The company was negatively impacted year-on-year by FX movements ($4.1M) and the extreme weather that accompanied Cyclone Gabrielle resulted in a breakeven performance (zero contribution to group profits) from the Apiary division vs $2.9M contribution in FY22.

Net debt finished the year at $53M, again in line with plan and a reduction of $10M from its interim result. Debt remains above the company’s long-term target and plans are being put in place to accelerate debt reduction. The Directors were pleased to declare a fully imputed final dividend of 3.0 cps bringing the total dividends for the year to 5.5 cps in line with PCP.

Commenting on the performance, Comvita Chairman, Brett Hewlett, said "We are absolutely delighted to be able to report record revenue performance and earnings in line with our plan in FY23. Despite material disruptions to the operating environment outside our direct control most notably Covid in half one (H1) causing delays to recovery in China, material movements in forex (FX) rates, and the terrible weather events throughout the summer affecting the contribution from our Apiary division, we again showed true resilience in delivering this result. The Directors and I are pleased to declare a fully imputed final dividend of 3.0 cps bringing total dividends to 5.5 cps for the full year. I want to thank David and the team for showing such fortitude and dedication to deliver another solid year of growth for Comvita’s shareholders, while at the same time staying focused on delivering to our purpose and founding principles through the approved Harmony Plan. Our recent B Corp certification is testament to the professionalism of their work."

Group CEO and Managing Director, David Banfield, added "I am incredibly proud of the team's performance and want to thank the whole team for their absolute focus on performance, connection and creating their own legacy at Comvita. In addition to delivering record revenue and earnings in line with our plan, we also completed the acquisition of HoneyWorld™, became B Corp certified, reduced our carbon footprint, increased long-term investment in our brand and in our team and started work to map out our 2030 plan. We remain on track to deliver our FY25 plan of c$50M EBITDA (20%) and are excited by the many growth initiatives we are working on across the group, though we still recognise that we have plenty of opportunity to improve further. Finally, I want to thank discerning consumers across the world who increasingly choose Comvita as their choice for natural wellness solutions to boost immunity and wellbeing."

FY24 guidance

Comvita is forecasting double digit EBITDA growth in FY24 including investing $7M in ERP and $3.5M in ongoing transformation. ERP and transformation investment is forecast to finish by June 2024. Comvita expects to deliver strong operating cash flows and a double digit reduction in inventory.

HoneyWorld™ acquisition

On 5 July Comvita reported that it had completed the debt funded acquisition of HoneyWorld™ in Singapore for a consideration of S$8.5M (NZ$10M). This represents a strategic deployment of capital in a long-term growth market in order to accelerate its revenue and earnings growth. This addition to the Comvita group is immediately earnings accretive based on current forecasts and helps build Comvita’s share of the market in Singapore to around 50%.

Looking forward - premium natural health and wellness brand

Comvita is making strong progress on delivery of its focus 2025 plan that is targeted to deliver a 20% EBITDA margin of c$50M by the end of FY25. The addition of HoneyWorld™ to the Comvita group will accelerate growth and strengthen its brand share across the APAC region, further building on the retail capability gained from running their own stores in Hong Kong SAR and Korea. Comvita is also excited by brand partnerships they are undertaking with other high profile global brands who share the same discerning, quality focused consumer base.

"When we first shared our three-part plan back in 2020, we stated that we would:

Stabilise performance

Transform the organisation and;

Build long-term resilience and growth

I am absolutely delighted with the progress we are making in so many areas. In particular, to deliver record revenue of $234M, double digit growth in all market segments and an operating profit growth of 18.7%, despite material impacts outside our direct control, gives me real confidence in our future prospects. We continue to invest in long-term brand building activity alongside investing in our team to enable even better performance. We still have lots of room for improvement to deliver the true potential of Comvita, the team and I remain committed to payback the support and trust we have received from all stakeholders and move forward into FY24 and beyond with real excitement. Once again, I would like to close by thanking the team for the massive effort and commitment to deliver this strong result" concluded Banfield.

David Banfield Brett Hewlett CEO Chair