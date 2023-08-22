Rubrik brings power of AI to VMware customers to accelerate cyber recovery

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 12:02

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced new generative AI capabilities for VMware customers through Rubrik AI-Powered Cyber Recovery. Leveraging generative AI and large language models (LLMs), this new solution is designed to help administrators navigate difficult trade-offs in the aftermath of cyberattacks to help minimise data loss and reduce downtime. The solution will enable backup administrators to leverage recommended task lists and guided workflows to ensure efficient data recovery and maintain cyber resilience.

Cyberattacks pose one of the most significant threats to organisations’ virtual machines. Maintaining cyber resilience in the face of cyberattacks requires the ability to quickly and safely recover critical data, like virtual machines. With legacy backup tools, recovery from cyberattacks often entails manual and time-consuming processes that demand highly-skilled IT professionals. Despite these onerous processes, organisations still face incomplete restoration and data loss when restoring data from an early backup. Even still, according to a recent Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report only 16% of all external organisations recovered all of their data even after paying a ransomware demand.

"Cyberattacks can be highly unpredictable, and the complexity and sophistication of these threats make it challenging - if not impossible - for organisations to recover data quickly, safely, and with minimal data loss," said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer of Rubrik. "We understand that every minute counts when faced with a cyberattack, and Rubrik AI-Powered Cyber Recovery helps organisations take advantage of every second, empowering them to get their business-critical systems and data back up and running. As we continue our mission to secure the world’s data, generative AI will be a key that helps customers unlock true cyber resilience more effectively."

Rubrik AI-Powered Cyber Recovery aims to minimise data loss and reduce downtime by utilising guided workflows and comprehensive task lists powered by generative AI, making it easier for IT professionals to navigate through the complexities of cyber recovery in the face of a cyber incident.

Rubrik AI-Powered Cyber Recovery will be designed to empower organisations to:

Enhance Recovery Point Objective (RPO) With Cleanest, Most Recent Data: Get step-by-step guidance to recover unaffected files from the most recent snapshot and affected files from the snapshot prior to suspicious threat detection - all layered on top of a clean virtual machine built from a gold master template. Eliminate Malware Reinfection Risks With Safer Virtual Machine Recovery: Identify vSphere templates to reconstruct clean and safe virtual machines and avoid introducing undetected vulnerabilities within the operating system. Minimise Application Downtime With AI-Enabled Task Lists: Get clear recommendations on which snapshot or files to select for a clean and successful recovery through Rubrik’s data threat analytics integrated with Azure OpenAI.

This announcement follows Rubrik’s recent joint collaboration with Microsoft, announcing the integration of Rubrik Security Cloud with Microsoft Sentinel and Azure OpenAI Service to accelerate cyber recovery through the use of generative AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP). Rubrik is committed to innovating new and practical ways to use AI to transform cyber recovery so organisations can reduce the time required to investigate and respond to cyberattacks, ultimately providing an overall boost in cyber resilience.