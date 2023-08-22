Concentrate named a winner in HubSpot’s 2023 impact awards

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 12:45

Concentrate has been named a winner in the Platform Migration Excellence category in HubSpot’s semi-annual 2023 Impact Awards. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers grow better.

Concentrate's winning submission was a case study centered around Squiz, a global digital experience company headquartered in Australia.

The project involved migrating Squiz from a collection of poorly functioning sales and marketing technology to the HubSpot CRM platform.

"Our mission at HubSpot is to help millions grow better, and we are extremely fortunate to have solutions partners like Concentrate who share this goal," said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program, HubSpot. "Through their hard work and unwavering commitment to customers, Concentrate has helped set important standards for the industry. It is with great pleasure that we congratulate their remarkable team and the other Impact Award winners on their significant achievement."

The Impact Awards are given on a semiannual basis in four categories:

â Product Excellence

â Platform Excellence

â Technical Expertise

â Platform Migration Excellence

In addition to the semiannual awards, HubSpot also gives five annual awards that recognize partner achievements across the entire year: Global Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Customer First, our global diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging HEART award. All winners are recognized in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.

"We're delighted that our work for a world-class tech company like Squiz has been acknowledged," says Concentrate's Managing Director, Owen Scott. "Squiz had the foresight to see that HubSpot was a CRM platform that would better enable their global growth; our job was to get that migration moving. The results in terms of accelerating Squiz's marketing and sales has been exciting to see."

Learn more about the Impact Awards and apply here.