New Daikin director leads innovation and expansion plans

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 13:03

Richard Creagh has been appointed Director of leading heat pump company Daikin to lead expansion and strengthen the brand’s leadership in the competitive local market.

With a strong focus on continued innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainability, Mr Creagh will work to further reinforce Daikin’s position as the leading provider of HVAC solutions in New Zealand.

"Over the last five years we have built our team and our expertise in New Zealand to become the country’s market leader," said Mr Creagh.

"The next phase of growth involves advancements in our technology and a significant focus on innovation to enhance our product range, develop new business initiatives for our existing customers, and drive customer growth.

"Ramping up our focus on technology and product innovation also means we continue to help improve indoor air quality and ensure all Kiwi homes are warm, dry, and sufficiently heated."

Mr Creagh, who successfully developed new HVAC business opportunities and drove growth across a variety of businesses prior to joining Daikin in 2019, plays a key role in the development of Daikin’s more than 90 strong team as part of the senior leadership team.

"Our employees are our most valuable asset and fostering a culture of collaboration, growth and inclusivity, and empowering our team to provide the best HVAC solutions and services in New Zealand, remains a key fundamental of Daikin New Zealand."

He said Daikin had an on-going focus on its sustainability programme and reducing its overall environmental impact by providing everything from customer decarbonisation strategies through to energy efficiency and energy saving benefits for consumers.