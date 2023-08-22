Global treasure hunt to celebrate launch of LEGO Insiders

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 13:28

In celebration of the launch of membership programme LEGO Insiders, today the LEGO Group has unveiled the LEGO Insiders Treasure Hunt - where fans can win millions of prizes.

Using augmented reality, the LEGO Insiders Treasure Hunt allows users to scan LEGO bricks-- either at home or in LEGO stores to try and find a golden LEGO brick and reveal a prize. What’s more, there is no limit on how many times a day you can hunt for bricks, making play more rewarding than ever.

Over the next six weeks, there will also be the opportunity for six people in each participating country to become a LEGO millionaire, winning NZD$14,500 worth of points to spent in the LEGO Insiders Reward Center for discounts on sets, member-only merchandise, sweepstakes entries (in select countries) for cool collectibles and more.

For those who don’t win the jackpot, there are thousands more prizes to be won including digital comic book makers, unlocks in LEGO games and digital downloads of iconic images from our history.

LEGO Insiders is a loyalty programme for LEGO fans, where play is rewarding and everyone is welcome. Replacing the previous LEGO VIP membership programme LEGO Insiders now includes more ways to celebrate being a LEGO fan including, earning points when you purchase sets from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com, plus earning more points when you register your collection. There are also fun activities for the whole family and the opportunity to be the first to hear about great offers and new products, plus join a community with other LEGO fans through LEGO Ideas.

Both new and existing fans alike can take part in the hunt by visiting www.LEGO.com/Treasure-Hunt from today until 2nd October 2023. Don’t have a LEGO brick nearby? Why not visit the nearest LEGO Store and scan there, or pop round to a friend’s house and play together. Prize winners will be notified immediately, receiving a unique code to redeem their prize on the new LEGO Insiders website.

From exclusive events to unlocking hidden perks such as special gifts with purchase, digital downloads, and unique content, to early access to the most desirable new sets and limited-edition products, with LEGO Insiders there's something for everyone and a world of play inside.

To find out more about the competition, see the full terms and conditions and find out more about becoming a LEGO Insider visit www.LEGO.com/Treasure-Hunt.