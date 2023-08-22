'Real estate agencies nationwide celebrate big wins at the 2023 REINZ Awards'

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 14:56

Exceptional real estate agencies and real estate professionals from across the nation won awards at last night’s 2023 REINZ Awards for Excellence - New Zealand’s annual national awards evening for the real estate profession.

The REINZ Awards for Excellence is one of the most prestigious events on the real estate industry’s calendar. It celebrates New Zealand’s top real estate agents across all sectors, business brokers, and property managers.

The award ceremony and gala dinner was held at the 5-star Cordis Hotel in Auckland and was MCd by Hilary Barry, one of New Zealand’s most recognisable and popular personalities. Real estate professionals from across Aotearoa came to Auckland to celebrate each other’s achievements and cheer for their peers as they took to the stage to receive their awards.

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ, says it was a hugely positive event following a challenging year for the industry and was jampacked with surprises and new winners.

"Congratulations to all our finalists and winners of the 2023 REINZ Awards for Excellence. You help showcase the real estate excellence delivered across Aotearoa and your achievements deserve to be celebrated. It is because of your hard work and dedication that the industry continues to evolve. The quality, commitment and innovation shown by this year’s finalists and winners is a testament to a resilient and forward-thinking profession."

"At REINZ, we are proud of the dedication and hard work delivered by our members in service to New Zealanders every day. After seeing the winners, especially the Rising Stars, I can confidently say that the Real Estate industry is in good hands," concludes Baird.

The 2023 REINZ Awards for Excellence saw 45 awards handed out to real estate professionals from all sectors of the profession. The full list of the awards and their recipients can be found below.