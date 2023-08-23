Homegrown Juice Company’s ginger kombucha recalled

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 13:19

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting The Homegrown Juice Co in a recall of a specific batch of its Raw Kombucha Sparkling Ginger due to the possible presence of foreign matter.

"Due to an issue with bottling equipment, there may be some glass pieces inside bottles of Homegrown Juice Co Raw Kombucha Sparkling Ginger with a best before date of 17/08/24," says New Zealand Food Safety Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle.

The affected products are sold in a 350ml bottle at retail outlets and supermarkets nationwide.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for more information.

If you have bought any of the affected product, do not consume it. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any notifications of associated injury.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been exported.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with The Homegrown Juice Co to understand how the problem occurred and prevent its recurrence," Mr Arbuckle said.