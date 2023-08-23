Clarity Distilling Company shines with 'Best in Class Trophy and Gold Medal win'

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 19:09

Clarity Distilling Company proudly announces another triumphant victory in the world of spirits, as their exceptional Clarity Dry Gin secures the prestigious Best in Class Trophy and a Gold Medal at the recent Junipers NZ Gin Awards. This impressive accolade follows a series of remarkable achievements, including a Gold Medal at the Australian Gin Awards and a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco Spirits Awards just four months ago.

The Junipers NZ Gin Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence and innovation in the world of gin, recognized Clarity Dry Gin for its exceptional quality and unique character. This latest victory further solidifies Clarity Distilling Company's position as a frontrunner in the spirits industry.

"We are thrilled and honoured to have received the Best in Class Trophy and Gold Medal for our Clarity Dry Gin at the Junipers," said George White, of Clarity Distilling Company. "These awards are a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire Team, as well as our commitment to crafting spirits of the highest calibre."

The accolades for Clarity Dry Gin continue to pour in, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to excellence. Just months ago, Clarity Dry Gin was awarded a Gold Medal at the Australian Gin Awards, highlighting its consistent quality and exceptional flavour profile. Prior to that, the gin was lauded with a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco Spirits Awards, showcasing its international appeal and recognition.

In addition to their recent triumphs for their Dry Gin, Clarity Distilling Company was also honoured with a Gold Medal for their 2023 Gin at the Australian Gin Awards, demonstrating their ability to consistently deliver outstanding products. Furthermore, their commitment to traditional craftsmanship and innovation was underscored by winning the coveted Best in Category title for a CLASSIC DRY gin at the New Zealand Spirits Awards 2023.

Clarity Distilling Company continues to captivate gin enthusiasts with its exquisite spirits that strike a harmonious balance between tradition and innovation. The company's dedication to sourcing the finest botanicals, meticulous distillation processes, and expertise has consistently earned them the recognition and admiration of industry experts and connoisseurs.

With each award and accolade, Clarity Distilling Company reaffirms its position as a trailblazer and leader in the art of distillation.