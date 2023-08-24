Fibre to the Fiord - Chorus completes major backhaul project

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 06:05

Residents and tourists in some of the most remote reaches of Aotearoa New Zealand will enjoy more comprehensive cell phone coverage and, in some locations, the availability of fibre-to-the-home broadband following the completion of a fibre backhaul link between Te Anau and Milford Sound.

"This part of fibre is really important for us," says Hon Ginny Andersen, Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications.

"This crucial link is in one of the most remote but also one of the most beautiful parts of New Zealand, so it's great to have connectivity there for tourists and for Kiwis who live there as well," the Minister adds.

Chorus delivered the new link in partnership with Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP), the Rural Connectivity Group (RCG) and Ventia, after the Government announced the project would be funded through the Provincial Growth Fund in 2018.

The Te Anau to Milford Sound link follows the construction of a 247-kilometre fibre backhaul loop between Fox Glacier and Hāwea, completed in May 2022. The links offer significantly improved reliability, connectivity and resiliency for cell phone and broadband users across the West Coast and Southland regions of New Zealand.

"The link from Te Anau to Milford Sound is part of a bigger backhaul project that goes down the West Coast of the South Island. It creates an alternative route and therefore brings resiliency into the system," Chorus CEO JB Rousselot explains.

"The fibre we've built will provide connectivity for eight new RCG mobile towers, including one in Milford Sound. People will primarily use this fibre backhaul through significantly improved mobile coverage, with fibre taking the traffic back to the mobile operator's network." Rousselot says.

Safety in numbers - 118km of fibre and eight towers to help reduce mobile black spots

Stretching 118 kilometres from Te Anau to Milford Sound, the fibre backhaul link connects eight new RCG cell towers along State Highway 94.

These cell towers will provide an additional 38 kilometres' worth of coverage to what was previously available, significantly reducing the number of mobile black spots along this busy stretch of road.

"It's a narrow, windy road. When I visited the Ventia team building the link earlier this year, a bus driver told me that whenever there's an accident, they often have to drive half an hour before they can get back in range to report it," Rousselot says.

"Having fibre along this route to Milford Sound will significantly increase coverage and safety along the road."

Unlocking the economic potential of tourist hotspots

"Tens of thousands of tourists visit Milford Sound every year. Before, once they got off that boat and tried to share their experience, they couldn't due to congestion. From now on, they'll be able to share their experiences instantly," Rousselot says.

"Economically, it's going to ensure that Milford Sound remains one of the top tourist destinations in the world," he adds.

Resilient cell phone towers

RCG adopted an innovative approach in designing how the RCG cell towers connect to each other and the backhaul fibre link. Should one cell tower fail, the remaining towers along SH94 remain operational, as Ian Hooker, Acting CEO for RCG, explains:

"All cell sites need some form of backhaul; fibre is our preference. The towers along SH94 connect with a 'daisy chain' of fibre; if one site fails, the following site remains unaffected. Having two physical fibres through each tower is advantageous, as it offers improved resilience," Hooker says.

Safety and resiliency vital to remote regions - CIP CEO

"By completing the South Island loop between Fox Glacier and Hāwea, essential resiliency has been provided to the West Coast and lower South Island," explains Crown Infrastructure Partners CEO Graham Mitchell.

"In Southland, a new 30-kilometre Manapouri to Te Anau fibre link has created additional diversity options for Southland towns, such as Te Anau, Manapouri and Milford Sound.

"Further north, connectivity to a number of cell towers along State Highway 6 has provided increased safety along this highway, with 153km of additional mobile coverage covering ten tourist spots.

"These fibre links have enabled UFB services into remote towns such as Haast, which previously had limited cell phone and broadband provision," Mitchell says.