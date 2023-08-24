Technology leadership guru joins Company-X

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 11:07

Company-X has announced Richard Rayner has joined the software specialist as an associate.

Hamilton-based Rayner has three decades experience in the technology sector, with collaborations all over the world. He is a graduate of the Universities of Auckland and Waikato, and the Institute of Professional Legal Studies. He holds degrees in computer science and information systems, management, business administration, and law. He has worked as a software developer, project manager and Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Rayner, who joined Company-X in July, said it was a privilege to be collaborating with Company-X as an associate.

"I’m looking forward to contributing to their good work with strategic CIO and executive services for their clients and will find it useful to have their deep software expertise to draw on to assist clients with strengthening their businesses," Rayner said.

"Often in my work there is a need to create cutting edge software, complex integrations, or complete large scale data work in order to reach strategic goals." Company-X senior consultant Ben Judge said he was excited about the extra level of assurance Company-X clients would get with Rayner on the team.

"Richard joining us means that we can now comprehensively answer the question ‘how should they’, not just ‘how could they’," Judge said.

"Now we are able to provide end to end capability, so when it comes to delivery, they have got that continuity of service between the people that have set the direction and the people that have delivered on the vision."

"It’s about getting everyone on the same page, so no executive is left behind."

Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett said clients often asked questions around overcoming growth barriers with technology, the risks of investing in technology, and the strategic considerations of building solutions.

"That’s where we can now bring Richard in," Hallett said.

"These are good questions best answered by someone like Richard. He can collaborate with clients work through this strategically and methodologically. Richard can augment their knowledge."

"He also plays an advocacy and education role with our clients to help them understand the potential risks and benefits of technology and to help them understand when they should be buying an off-the-shelf solution or building a bespoke one."

Hallett said adding Richard to the team would help Company-X deliver on its core value of helping clients make informed choices.