'Twinkl NZ is offering 1M+ free resources and new teaching AI tools on 29 August'

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 13:03

Aligned with its mission to support educators in providing exceptional learning experiences for their students, Twinkl, the global leading educational resource publisher, is thrilled to offer all 1,026,150 of its resources for free on Tuesday, August 29th and introduce teachers to its latest edtech innovation: the Personal AI Assistant called Ari. This groundbreaking tool has been exclusively designed to transform teachers' approach to their work by reducing their workload and enhancing their overall wellbeing.

All teachers in New Zealand can now experience having a personal AI teaching assistant by simply signing in or creating a free Twinkl account at https://www.twinkl.com.au/sign-up. The offer is available for one day only and no special code is needed to avail it. No payment information is taken when accessing this offer, and there is no obligation to use Twinkl after the offer has ended.

Over the past year, the use of AI applications has sparked debates among educators around the world. While some applaud these tools as valuable aids, others raise concerns about potential misuse and the impact on the role of human teachers. Twinkl acknowledges the ongoing discourse and views AI as a tool that can supplement the work educators do without ever replacing it. In other words, Artificial Intelligence can help alleviate pressures for teachers by streamlining administrative tasks and allowing them to refocus on what truly matters - teaching.

Auckland language teacher Katy O’Grady told Stuff.co.nz in April 2023 that ‘AI is a form of digital literacy and critical thinking’. She also added that it’s the duty of educators to firstly educate ourselves and then teach their students how to be literate in this new space. As a result, the focus should be on promoting the responsible and ethical use of these tools while assisting learners to develop critical thinking and other important skills that machines can't teach.

To assist educators in this, the Ministry of Education Te TÄhuhu o Te MÄtauranga is developing policies and advice to make sure that the teachers in New Zealand are supported and well prepared for the opportunities as well as the risks related to using Artificial Intelligence in an educational environment. In the meantime, New Zealand’s Office of the Privacy Commissioner created a Guidance Resource that sets out the expectations for agencies about using generative AI, which principals and teachers should be aware of.

Given that many teachers in the country are already using AI effectively to enhance teaching and learning, by making its AI tools available to every educator, Twinkl aims at empowering them at this pivotal time for education and encourages them to experiment creatively with artificial intelligence. Besides providing educators with a Personal AI Assistant and other AI tools that can be accessed on its ‘ AI Hub’ - Chief Customer Officer at Twinkl and former teacher, Leon Smith, highlights that AI can be seen as an additional tool that has the potential to not only help educators save time, but also assist them in diversifying their teaching materials and enhance the learning experience for their students.

Since Ari’s launch earlier this year in New Zealand, the tool has seen over 2,000 users with many educators already sharing their positive feedback with the publisher. So far, the teachers’ favourite feature about the tool is ‘its ease of use and the detailed responses’. Also, one of the reasons they would recommend Twinkl’s Personal AI Assistant, Ari, to a colleague is because ‘it has made writing lesson plans more time effective and their job easier, reducing stress’.

Twinkl's AI Assistant, Ari is accessible to Ultimate members but everyone is encouraged to access the tool for free on August 29th. Anyone interested in further exploring Twinkl’s AI tools is more than welcome to get in touch with the lovely TwinklCares Team and be granted a one-week free trial of Twinkl Ultimate.

Twinkl takes pride in not using AI to generate teaching resources, instead entrusting this task to real, experienced human teachers