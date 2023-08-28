Barbie fever is fast-spreading around the world, according to insights from PriceSpy

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 10:43

The recent launch of the new Barbie movie last month has undoubtedly rekindled an unparalleled wave of enthusiasm for the iconic brand, marking a significant turning point in its journey.

New data from PriceSpy’s global platforms confirm popularity of Barbie products has skyrocketed compared to a year ago.

Based on insights captured across six of the countries where PriceSpy has a presence, the research suggests the French and Finnish are going most wild for Barbie-related products, with Brits firmly in the middle and Kiwis sitting fifth out of the list of six countries studied.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, NZ country manager at PriceSpy, comments: "The new Barbie movie has certainly got people talking - from media, social media chat to widespread word of mouth amongst consumers - many will know it is out.

"As a result of such clever marketing tactics with the movie launch, our global insights highlight just how profoundly popular Barbie-related products now are.

Tapping into nostalgia

"The Barbie movie has played a pivotal role in not only enhancing brand awareness, but also tapping into the evocative power of nostalgia marketing, says Liisa.

"As well as captivating the attention of the younger generation and avid movie-goers, the creators and marketing team behind the movie have masterfully used nostalgia to reach an older generation of Barbie- lovers who played with her during their formative years, propelling the brand’s popularity to new heights," Liisa says.

Movie and merchandise marketing

Liisa adds: "And let’s not forget the powerful synergy between merchandise marketing and movies, as movies possess a remarkable ability to significantly influence consumer purchasing choices.

"For instance, there was a notable surge in popularity of Aviator glasses alongside the release of the latest Top Gun movie. The resonation between consumers and RayBan, coupled with the iconic Aviator look that featured in the film, undeniably contributed to a sweeping increase in brand appeal."

Barbie houses, unicorns and campers are most popular

Despite the doll first launching an impressive 64 years ago, the variety of Barbie-related items on the market is still growing.

The most popular Barbie items over the last six months across the six countries in PriceSpy’s study span from Barbie houses, to unicorns, to campers:

Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie Malibu House

Barbie Fashionistas Ultimate Closet Doll and Accessory

Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper

Barbie Dreamtopia Magical Lights Unicorn

In the New Zealand specifically, the most popular items have been:

Barbie Dreamhouse

Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper

Barbie Pilot Doll

Barbie Cutie Reveal Grey Dog

Barbie Dolphin Magic Doll