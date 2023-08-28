Introducing priceHome: The ultimate Auckland house price guessing game

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 11:40

We are excited to announce the launch of priceHome, an interactive and captivating guessing game that puts players' knowledge of recent house sales prices in Auckland to the test.

priceHome is set to revolutionise how people engage with the Auckland property market. This unique app provides a fun and educational experience for users of all backgrounds, from seasoned investors to first-time homebuyers and anyone intrigued by real estate trends.

Key Features of priceHome

Test Your Knowledge

priceHome challenges players to guess the selling price of recently sold properties in various neighborhoods across Auckland. Users will rely on their instincts, local knowledge, and understanding of market trends to make accurate guesses.

Educational Insights

Beyond the thrill of guessing, priceHome offers valuable insights into the factors influencing house prices in Auckland. Players will gain a better understanding of neighborhood dynamics, property attributes, and market trends, making them more informed and confident in their real estate decisions.

Competitive Fun

priceHome isn't just a solo adventure; it's a chance to connect with friends, family, and other users to compete and see who can make the most accurate guesses. Friendly competitions foster engagement and build a sense of community among players.

Real-Time Updates

The app's regularly updated database ensures that players have access to the latest house sales data. priceHome keeps users informed about the ever-changing property market in Auckland, empowering them to stay ahead in the real estate game.

priceHome is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and enjoyable experiences to our audience. We firmly believe that learning about the property market should be both enlightening and entertaining, and priceHome archives just that.

As a company deeply rooted in Auckland, we understand the significance of the local property market in people's lives. With priceHome, we aim to provide a platform that not only engages but educates our users, empowering them to make well-informed real estate decisions.

priceHome is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices, bringing the excitement of the Auckland property market to users' fingertips. Join us on this thrilling journey of discovery and become a more knowledgeable player in the real estate game!