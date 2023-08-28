OSACO Group's new certified training set to be the global gold standard

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 15:02

OSACO Group is launching a new certified training offering which it believes will be the global gold standard for workplace misconduct investigation training.

OSACO’s certified training is robust, thorough, up-to-date, fit-for-purpose, supported by ongoing mentoring, and backed up by a re-certification process to ensure organisational knowledge and individual competence is maintained.

"We are delighted to introduce this offering to the market," says OSACO Group Managing Director Jaydene Buckley. "We have seen this need for this some time and prepared our content thoroughly and thoughtfully to meet the current and anticipated need for such training around the world."

"Our certified training can be delivered in any location, in person and online," says OSACO Group’s Global Head of Training Rachel Forrester. "We recognise the barrier that having to travel long distances to participate in training can present. We want to remove that barrier to access and bring our high-quality training to people where and when they need it."

OSACO’s certified training is currently delivered in English and French with delivery in Spanish and Portuguese being offered from 2024. Other training language delivery capability will be offered as it becomes available.

Ms Forrester says that while many training offerings are ‘one size fits all’ which limits their applicability, OSACO approach of conducting a needs assessment prior to the training ensures exact alignment with participants’ and their organisation’s needs and requirements.

"It matters to us that our training is effective. We want to see our training alumni making a difference in their workplaces and organisations."

OSACO supports certified training participants with an extended six-month period of mentoring and coaching to ensure that learning is embedded and offers structure re-certification to maintain high standards of knowledge and continued quality assurance.

Re-certification for individuals who have completed the Certified Effective Workplace Investigation Training or Certified Investigating Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment Training will be required every 18 months.

OSACO Group provides organisational certification which demonstrates that organisations have the necessary systems, policies and resources in place to conduct workplace investigations. Organisations are required to be re-certified every 24 months.

"Donors can look for evidence of organisations and individuals having participated in our certified training and re-certification as a concrete way of establishing that the necessary systems, policies, and resources are in place to conduct workplace investigations," says Ms Buckley.

"Our certified training will provide powerful proof of competency and because our name is on it, we stand behind with our own values and integrity," she says.