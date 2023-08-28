Voting opens soon for DairyNZ board candidates - DairyNZ

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 17:02

Two positions on DairyNZ’s Board of Directors have attracted thirteen dairy farmer candidates this year.

From September 11, levy paying dairy farmers will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred candidates. The two successful candidates will bring their unique experience and expertise, and will have a crucial role on the DairyNZ board, supporting farmers through current and future challenges.

Electionz.com returning officer Anthony Morton says that farmers have until 12noon Tuesday, October 10, to cast their votes.

"I am encouraged by the number of candidates who have been nominated to fill these vacancies, and now is the opportunity for dairy farmers to have a say in who they want elected to the DairyNZ board," says Anthony.

"When dairy farmers receive their voter packs, I encourage them to read the profiles and consider who they believe will represent their views and make the best contribution to the board."

DairyNZ levy payers will receive a vote pack in the mail from September 11, and can vote online or by post.

The 2023 DairyNZ Board of Directors candidates are:

Bryan Pedersen, Foxton Shane Ardern, Opunake Gray Baldwin, Putararu Paul Manion, Morrinsville Jim van der Poel, Ohaupo Seamus Barden, Auckland Jeremy Savage, Ashburton Cameron Henderson, Swannanoa Jessie Chan, Rakaia Stu Muir, Aka Aka James Barron, Te Poi Conall Buchanan, Paeroa Jason Herrick, Lumsden

DairyNZ’s board consists of five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors. This year, Colin Glass and Jim van der Poel are retiring by rotation. Colin is not standing for re-election.

One nomination was received for a Directors’ Remuneration Committee position, which reviews and recommends changes to directors’ payments and other benefits to directors each year. As only one vacancy exists, Robbie Byars of Winton will be appointed as a committee member at DairyNZ’s annual general meeting.

Successful candidates will be announced at DairyNZ’s annual general meeting on October 11 in Te Awamutu.

More information on the candidates and the voting process is available at dairynz.co.nz/agm