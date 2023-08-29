Tax-free electronics now available via Aelia Duty Free and JB HiFi at airports

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 09:00

In a New Zealand first, Aelia Duty Free has partnered with JB Hi-Fi to open multiple tax-free electronics stores in Auckland and Christchurch airports.

JB HiFi stores are now open in Aelia Duty Free Departures stores in Auckland and Christchurch, with Arrivals stores in both airports due to commence trade during September.

JB Hi-Fi already provides Kiwis with premium brands at some of the best possible prices. Now it can offer even more savings on brands such as Apple, Sony, Samsung and many more.

"This is the first time JB Hi-Fi has been available in a duty-free setting in New Zealand. It’s a real win for international travellers," says Przemyslaw Lesniak, chief executive of LagardèreAWPL, operator of Aelia Duty Free.

The new stores are staffed by JB Hi-Fi’s expert team and contain many of the same products seen in their other stores.

"JB Hi-Fi has one of the widest ranges of consumer electronics, at some of the best prices, across Australasia. We’re excited now to extend that offer, tax-free, in New Zealand through this partnership with Aelia Duty Free," says Tim Edwards, Managing Director of JB Hi-Fi New Zealand.

Momentum building

The partnership builds on the momentum LagardèreAWPL has experienced in New Zealand this year.

"Recently, LagadèreAWPL partnered with Visa for a highly successful FIFA Women’s World Cup promotion. And we offered exclusives with global and local luxury brands, such as Burberry and Comvita," says Lesniak.

In August, LagadèreAWPL also ran two career days, with hundreds of people expressing interest in working in Auckland, Christchurch, and Queenstown airports.

"It’s great to see the sector growing, and for LagadèreAWPL to be such an attractive employer.

"And the momentum continues. We have more brand partnerships coming soon. Watch this space!" says Lesniak.