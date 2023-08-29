Gull opens new site on Carbine Road, Mount Wellington

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 09:31

Gull New Zealand announced today that it has opened a new station in Auckland, bringing everyday fuel savings to more motorists without the fuss of a loyalty card, minimum spends or fuel limits.

Located at 80 Carbine Rd, Mount Wellington, Auckland, the new unmanned station will be open 24/7 and will offer three grades of fuel at competitive prices: 91, 98 and Diesel.

The new site is conveniently located next to one of New Zealand’s largest shopping malls (Sylvia Park, Auckland) and is also close to major arterial routes, namely the Southeastern / Mount Wellington Highways and State Highway 1.

Gull’s CEO Dan Gilbert says the company is delighted to open a new site in the area to spread ‘The Gull Effect’ and offer the East Auckland community more fuel choices and convenience.

"In addition to our Marua Road site in Mount Wellington, we’ve been looking forward to opening another station in the area so more customers can enjoy the savings and competition we always deliver.

"We want our customers to be able to access our stations easily, and with this new site being right next to Sylvia Park and close to motorways, it will be a very convenient location for shoppers as well as the wider community," says Gilbert.

‘The Gull Effect’, a term coined by the New Zealand Automobile Association (AA) in 2013, results in localised fuel price drops across the board and delivers savings directly back to customers. Research shows that consumers can benefit by a saving of around $100 per household, per year, as a result of the price drops.